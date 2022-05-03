EXCLUSIVE: Tejasswi Prakash encourages body positivity: If you want to be loved, start with loving yourself

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash opened up on her acting journey, from where it all began, her preconceived notions before entering the entertainment industry, dealing with criticism, and being body shamed. “I’ll tell you what - there are a lot of ways if you are underweight or if you have a chubby face, there are a lot of ways I can correct it. There are a lot of things I can get done, and probably have a thinner face, have a perfect curvy body. But what will be the difference?” questions Tejasswi.

She adds, “There has to be a certain kind of uniqueness that I add to the screen when I come on the screen. Body positivity is something that I very strongly encourage. Like if you want to be this person who is loved, start with loving yourself and accepting yourself the way you are. The day you love yourself for the way you are, people will helplessly fall for you.”

Tejasswi further explains, “Because I have seen like love is not about how beautiful you look from the outside, it’s about the energy you get in a person’s life, and I want to get that love and energy in people’s life when I come on screen, and that is going to come with the purity inside me, and the purity that my eyes reflect and not with how perfect my lips are, or how perfect my waist it, or how perfect my jawline is - it’s not going to come with that.”

