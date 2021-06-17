EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Neena Gupta opens up on Saans sequel: I have everything ready but there are no takers

Neena Gupta also says that Amit Sharma’s Badhaai Ho has changed her life.

Neena Gupta recently came out with her autobiography ‘Sach Kahun Toh’, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actress opened up about Badhaai Ho, sequel to her hit TV show Saans, and about love and marriage. Gupta says that Badhaai Ho has changed her life. “Badhaai Ho has been that break I have always wanted for the past 30 years, but I never got. That changed everything - because of that I became a good actor, a better person and because of that I became all nice,” smiles Gupta.

Furthermore, Neena Gupta’s 1998 show, Saans, was very popular with the audience. Ask her if she is working on the sequel of the show, Gupta responds, “Ab working kya karun? Koi leta hi nahin hai bana ne ke liye. Nobody wants it. Yeah I have everything ready but there are no takers so, I don’t know. Maybe someday I’ll get lucky with that too. I did this beautiful pilot paid by the channel, and changed a few things according to the channel. We put in so much effort, it was a beautiful pilot but the people who are in charge there feel that at this time such a thing will not work. In that case they know better so what can I say. Very sad but...”

Gupta also said that she never got averse to love or marriage because of her past experiences. “The thing is, that regardless of my past experiences I didn’t learn anything from them. I made the same mistakes again in life. We all do that right? We think that we learn something from the mistakes, but we end up repeating them,” she states.

To see the full interview, watch the below video.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Neena Gupta on Satish Kaushik’s marriage offer: He said it humorously, we laughed about it

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×