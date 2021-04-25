EXCLUSIVE: Wagle Ki Duniya being shot in Silvassa; Producer JD Majethia says, ‘We’ve created a bio bubble’

Sumeet Raghavan, Pariva Pranati and a few other actors are already in Silvassa. Anjan Srivastav and Bharati Achrekar will join them in a few days.

After a consistent rise in the Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra was reported, fresh restrictions were announced in the state, following which film and TV shooting schedules in Mumbai had come to a sudden halt. Resulting which many producers shifted to other locations to continue filming. Pinkvilla had reported that Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Apna Time Bhi Aayega will be shot in Goa. Teri Meri Ikk Jindri will be shot in Jaipur, while Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti team will be in Surat. We have now learnt the team of Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey has moved to Silvassa.

“We shifted 3-4 days ago and have started canning the fresh episodes. There is a lockdown here too, but we have created a bio bubble, in which no one from outside our unit is allowed to enter. We are taking all the precautions and will continue doing so. Sumeet (Raghavan), Pariva (Pranati) and a few other actors are already here. Anjan ji (Srivastav) and Bharati ji (Achrekar) will join us in a few days,” informs producer JD Majethia. They have created a new track to justify the change in location.

“The new storyline is that the Wagle’s had come to Silvassa for a 2-3 days break, but then a lockdown was announced and they got stuck here. Having said that, Wagle Ki Duniya has always been about how a middle class family reacts to different situations, and we would continue doing so with the new track as well,” adds Majethia.

When do they plan to go back to their original set in Mumbai? “We are expecting that around April 30, we would get the permissions to shoot in a bio bubble in Mumbai.We request the government to allow us to do so. We are trying to entertain the audience and create a positive atmosphere for them, so that they can forget about their troubles and frustration for a while,” the producer signs off.

