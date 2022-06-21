Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Anusha Dandekar shares PICS with Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan from the event

Pinkvilla's first-ever award show, 'Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards' was hosted on June 16 in Mumbai and was graced by numerous well-known personalities from entertainment, sports, food, fashion and business field. The show was held at JW Marriott in Mumbai and it was truly a star-studded event where every individual glammed up and had put their best fashion foot forward for the night. Speaking of which, Anusha Dandekar left us spellbound with her glamorous appearance at the gala event. She won hearts with her glamourous black dress.

Anusha made the event even more memorable with her exceptional hosting skills which kept everyone entertained throughout the night. She recently took to her social media handle and dropped several pictures from the gala event on her Instagram story. In these pictures, Anusha posed with Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. She gave a sneak peek to her followers of the dazzling night and all the celebs looked their best at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards.

About Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards:

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards celebrated the style and fashion inclination of celebs from all fields and not just entertainment but also sports, fashion designing, food, business world, and more. The jury consisted of topnotch personalities like Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Karisma Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Eka Lakhani, Vikram Phadnis, and Ali Abbas Zafar. They picked nominations for every category except the reader's choice male and female.

Other Celebs from the Television industry who made a glamourous appearance at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards were Nia Sharma, Hina Khan, Nakuul Mehta-Jankee Parekh, Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Rithvik Dhanjani, Urvashi Dholakia and more.

Also Read: Exclusive - Kartik Aaryan made Karan Johar laugh at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards!