5 Turkish series to watch on Netflix that will keep you hooked; Shahmaran to Midnight At The Pera Palace

The network of Turkish dramas has been expanding exponentially. Thanks to the OTT platforms, people have allowed themselves to explore such content in the last few years. YouTube already has a plethora of Turkish dramas and series, many of which are conveniently dubbed in Hindi, allowing for greater accessibility. Additionally, Netflix has stepped up to the plate, offering a rich catalog of Turkish content. From Shahmaran to The Tailor, Pinkvilla brings you a list of five Turkish series available on Netflix to binge-watch.

1. The Club

A perfect blend of history, forbidden love, and artistic dreams. This Turkish series is set in 1950s Istanbul and revolves around the life of a nightclub owner and an ex-convict. Layer by layer, their story and secrets come to light, thereby highlighting numerous societal struggles. The Club spans over two seasons and consists of 20 episodes. In 2021, the first installment made its way to Netflix, while the second season premiered in 2023.

2. Shahmaran

Starring Serenay Sarikaya and Burak Deniz in the lead, this Turkish drama series will keep you hooked with its unique plot and enchanting visuals. Released in 2023, Shahmaran Is not only a suspenseful Turkish Rama series but also showcases several romantic elements. It follows a young woman who uncovers a secret society with ties to her past.

3. Who Were We Running From?

If you're a fan of crime thrillers, this series is for you. Based on the novel of the same name, Who Were We Running From is a Turkish series released in 2023. With only 7 episodes, the story leaves a strong impact on the mind. It centers upon a mother and daughter running from a dark past. Packed with unexpected twists, the show delivers a perfect dose of suspense.

Advertisement

4. The Tailor

Cagatay Ulusoy's captivating presence alone makes this drama a must-watch. The story revolves around Peyami, a talented tailor. His father, Mustafa, grapples with a mental disability and possesses the heart of a child. For him, Mustafa has been an embarrassment. Things take a turn after Peyami develops feelings for his client—a bride-to-be, who has assigned him the task of creating her wedding dress.

5. Midnight At The Pera Palace

Helmed by Emre Sahin, the series found its inspiration from the 2014 historical non-fiction book Midnight at the Pera Palace: The Birth of Modern Istanbul. This Turkish series narrates the tale of a modern-day journalist, Esra, and her experience at the iconic Pera Palace Hotel.

ALSO READ: 5 best Turkish dramas to watch on YouTube: Ask Laftan Anlamaz, Erkenci Kus and more