Shweta Tiwari spills beans about daughter Palak Tiwari's spending habits: 'I have given her my..'

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak has created a mark for herself in the entertainment industry. Lately, the actress recalled her daughter's spending habits and revealed interesting details related to them, which you should know.

In an interview with News 18, Shweta Tiwari said she thanks her daughter, as she does not remember a single day when they did not have parcels coming into their house. "I’ve given her my credit cards with hotel and airline benefits. I tell her that tumko itna kharcha karna hai aur woh bahot easily kharcha kar deti hai (You should spend only this much amount, and she does it easily.) But I was never a spendthrift."

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress also revealed that her daughter loves splurging in luxury shopping. The Bijlee Bijlee diva has always had a fondness for branded bags and clothes. Unlike the 43-year-old actress, who does not often visit mall showrooms, Palak likes to shop in London.

Palak, who made her acting debut opposite Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, did not have an easy road to success. Her mom, Shweta, is always the go-to person she talks to when it comes to her work life.

Best known for her role as Prerna Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shweta further quipped that when her daughter gets a script before an audition, she comes, asking for tips on how to go about saying the lines. She then performs scenes and gets an understanding from her mother.

There are rare occasions when Shweta, who is also mom to Reyansh Kohli, does not find anything to criticize, which makes the young star pretty happy. On the work front, Palak is busy shooting with Sanjay Dutt's The Virgin Tree, while Shweta will be seen playing the role of an intelligence officer in Singham Again.

