Aapka Apna Zakir PROMO: Zakir Khan is ready to change his name for Shraddha Kapoor; Here’s WHY

Zakir Khan is all set to enthrall audiences with his first-ever talk show on TV, Aapka Apna Zakir. The standup comedian, who has earned tremendous love and recognition in the past few years, will host several celebrities on his comedy program.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are going to promote their upcoming film Stree on Zakir Khan’s show. They will grace the stage only to amp up its entertainment quotient.

In a fresh promo released on the official Instagram handle of SonyTV gives a glimpse of a fun-filled episode of Aapka Apna Zakir. It begins with Zakir pointing out how Shraddha’s family is obsessed with the letter S. He states, “Kitna S hai bhai inke ghar mein- Shraddha, Stree, Shakti (There are so many S in her family).” Shraddha continues with the naming spree and adds, “Shivangi, Siddhant, mera dog Shyloh.”

Zakir Khan jokingly tries to fit in and emphasizes that his show airs on Saturday and Sunday on Sony TV. Shraddha then teases him and says, “But your name starts with Z.” This prompts Zakir Khan to call his father and inform him that he is changing his name from Zakir to Shakir.

The caption of the teaser reads, “Hum duniya chodh de aapke liye naam kya cheez hai (I can leave the world for you, the name is nothing).” Shraddha Kapoor ko milke Zakir Khan baney Shakir Khan (Zakir Khan changes to Shakir Khan on meeting Shraddha Kapoor).

Advertisement

Take a look at the promo here:

Aapka Apna Zakir will see the stand-up comedian as the host, along with an ensemble cast. Shweta Tiwari will essay the role of Zakir’s neighbor while Rithvik Dhanjani will portray the character of his cricket friend. Paresh Ganatra will be shown to have an interest in food and money, and Gopal Datt will play the role of Zakir’s buddy, who is eager to get married.

The group promises a laugh riot for the viewers with its narrative of storytelling. It will premiere on August 10 and air every weekend at 9.30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television

ALSO READ: Aapka Apna Zakir New Promo: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor grace sets, actor calls Shweta Tiwari: 'Queen jaisi..'