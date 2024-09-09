Aik Chubhan Si PROMO: Maheen body shames Naila in front of Haroon; will there be new entry in Naila's life?

Aik Chubhan Si is one of the most loved Pakistani TV shows. The show revolves around the story of a loving couple, Naila and Haroon. It navigates through major turmoil in their lives with Naila's cousin sister Maheen's entry into their lives. Maheen attracts Haroon towards her, and the duo gets into an extramarital affair under Naila's nose.

In the upcoming episodes, Naila gets a hint that Haroon is drifting apart because of his changed behavior. Maheen makes Naila feel insecure about her body, which leaves her distressed. In a spat, Haroon challenges Naila that she can't get a husband like him, and that's when we see a shot of a man entering the show. It can be speculated that the makers are set to introduce a new male lead in Naila's life.

Take a look at the recent promo of Aik Chubhan Si here:

As per the new promo for the upcoming episodes, Naila wears a dress that she wore earlier to her wedding with Haroon. Maheen slyly taunts her that the dress doesn't fit her and does not look nice, as her body has changed over the years. Later, Naila and Haroon share a conversation in which Naila tells him that after delivering two babies, a woman's body is bound to change.

Advertisement

Later, Naila notices that Maheen calls Haroon by his name. She feels that, given their relationship, she should address him as an elder brother. Meanwhile, Maheen and Haroon come closer, and he holds her hand while they travel in the car.

As Haroon and Naila fight, he tells her that she should be thankful for getting a husband like him and that she wouldn't get a person like him even if she went on a search. The promo ends with shots of a man coming out of a car, dressed formally. It will be exciting to see if Naila meets someone who values her emotions.

ALSO READ: Aik Chubhan Si PROMO: Maheen determined to achieve everything even if it would destroy Haroon-Naila's marriage