Aik Chubhan Si PROMO: Maheen determined to achieve everything even if it would destroy Haroon-Naila's marriage

The ardent fans of the Pakistani show Aik Chubhan Si are left intrigued about the upcoming episode as Haroon and Maheen share a romantic moment. Haroon misunderstood Maheen for his wife Naila. Meanwhile, Maheen is happy to have accomplished her mission of luring Haroon. In the upcoming episodes of the show, Maheen and Haroon will be seen spending more time while Haroon drifts apart from his wife Naila.

As per the new promo of Aik Chubhan Si, after spending a romantic moment together, Haroon and Maheen come face to face. He picks her up midway while Maheen expresses her concern over their secret being known to Naila. Haroon assures her that Naila will never know about the same as they will never inform her about it. Meanwhile, Naila finds her saree and broken pieces of bangles in her room, making her speculate about what happened in her room the previous night.

Take a look at the promo of Aik Chubhan Si here:

Furthermore, Haroon and Maheen spend quality time in the mall as they go shopping. Maheen holds Haroon's hand making her intentions of having him in her life pretty clear.

Meanwhile, Naila and Maheen get into a conversation wherein Naila tells Maheen that everybody doesn't get whatever they wish for while Maheen responds to the same and says that she will achieve everything come what may.

Naila says, "Zindagi mey sabko sabkuch nahi milta (In life, everybody doesn't get what they want)." Maheen responds, "Sabko sabkuch milta ho ya nahi, mai toh sabkuch haasil kar ke hi rahugi. (I don't know about others, but I will achieve whatever I want).

Aik Chubhan Si features actors like Sami Khan as Haroon, Sonya Hussyn as Naila and Hira Khan as Maheen. After Saraab, this is Sami and Sonya's second collaboration.

