India's Got Latent Controversy: Maharashtra Cyber Police declares Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina guilty of obscenity?

India's Got Latent controversy has landed Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina in more trouble as the Maharashtra Cyber Police have found the creators guilty of obscenity. The controversy erupted on February 10 after Ranveer's comment on India's Got Latent went viral on social media. Several FIRs were filed against him, Apoorva Mukhija, Samay, Ashish Chanchlani and others in this case. On Tuesday (April 15), Samay and Ranveer appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Police to record their statements, after which they were found guilty.

According to an Indian Express report, the Maharashtra Cyber Police investigating the India's Got Latent controversy have declared Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina guilty of obscenity based on their probe. Now,the Maharashtra Cyber Police is set to take big action against them. As per the report, Yashasvi Yadav, Additional Director General of Police (Cyber), said on Friday (April 11) that they will soon file the first chargesheet in India's Got Latent controversy.

As per the publication's report, Yashasvi Yadav, at an event organized by Maharashtra Cyber, stated, "In India, we respect our parents a lot, and if someone says any obscene statements about them, it will be a case of obscenity."

Further, the officer said, "The Honorable Supreme Court has defined obscenity as something that attracts the lascivious and prurient interest of the people. Based on this definition, there is a lot of obscenity, which the show uses to generate more views and likes, and that leads to revenue generation, we have found. We will soon be filing the first chargesheet in the case."

On April 15, Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia reached to record their statement after Maharashtra Cyber summoned them.

For the uninformed, the India's Got Latent controversy erupted after Ranveer Allahbadia's remark on parental s*x went viral. After which, many bashed him and other panelists, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani and a few others, for their comments. Due to this, all episodes of India's Got Latent controversy were deleted.

