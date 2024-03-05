Anupamaa is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves around Anuj being in a dilemma regarding his feelings for Anupama and his future with Shruti. He realizes that Aadhya wants him to be with Shruti and forget Anupama. The upcoming episodes of the show are set to bring a major twist as Vanraj and Baa reach America. However, a bigger twist will happen when Titu landing in America.

Titu lands in America

Titu developed a great bond with Anupamaa before the leap. As Titu is in love with Dimpy and wants to marry her, Vanraj and Baa are against him coming close to Dimpy and his family members. Meanwhile, Pakhi is also in love with Titu. However, he rejected her proposal and humiliated her by telling her that she had been a selfish woman. Dimpy also likes Titu but hasn't expressed her feelings because of Vanraj. With Titu reaching America, a major twist is set to happen with Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) supporting Titu and Dimpy while Vanraj and Baa oppose the alliance.

Have a look at a recent video from Anupamaa:

Anupamaa and Vanraj's war of words

After landing in America, Vanraj witnesses Anupamaa and Yashdeep's bond and taunts her for the same. Anupamaa gives him a taste of his own medicine by telling him that she would do whatever she wants and that he shouldn't be bothered about her. She repeats her iconic 'Aapko Kya' dialogue which leaves Vanraj speechless.

The previous episode of Anupamaa

The previous episode of the show had Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Baa leaving for America. Vanraj warns Pakhi to not trouble Dimpy and Kavya in her absence. Later, when Pakhi throws an attitude, Dimpy and Kavya try to give her a piece of their minds and tell her to lower her anger and attitude which would make her life more sorted and beautiful.

New promo of Anupamaa

As per the new promo of Anupamaa, Toshu gets caught cheating in the business and is arrested. While he begs his mother to help him, Anupama ( Rupali Ganguly) tells him that she had warned him before and now she won't do much.

