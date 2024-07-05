Anupamaa Written Episode Update, July 5: Anupama gets back her trophy; says she doesn’t want to return to America

The episode begins with Anupama deciding to put away the sweets and tidy up the area. She discovers Ishani's hairclip and thinks about returning it to her. Commenting on how easy it is to discard flowers but hard to pick them up from the floor, she sits down to gather the petals. Anuj arrives, and she asks if he hasn't left yet.

Anuj responds that he couldn't bring himself to go. As a song plays, Anuj holds her hand. Anupama then leaves and starts crying. Anuj eats the sweets placed in the temple. Aadhya plans to speak with Anuj in the morning.

Titu and Ansh bond over pillow fight

Dimpy tells Titu they skipped the decorations to avoid questions from the kids, which would be hard to answer. Titu admits he needs time to adjust to the idea that this is his room too. He mentions having a home in Mumbai but spent much of his life in 5-star hotels, finding peace here and feeling that Ansh and Dimpy are now his family.

They share a dance. Ansh then knocks on the door, and Dimpy opens it. When Ansh asks why the door was closed, Titu says they were planning a surprise for him. Ansh inquires what the surprise is, and Titu responds with "pillow fight."

Advertisement

Ansh mentions his mom told him not to, but Titu reassures him she won't mind now. Ansh and Titu start a pillow fight, and Dimpy happily watches their bonding.

Dimpy's dream comes true as Titu helps Ansh get ready for school

In the morning, Dimpy wakes up at 8 am and sees Titu getting Ansh ready for school. When Ansh mentions he needs something, Titu promises to get it for him. Dimpy, feeling emotional and tearful, is asked by Ansh what's wrong. She replies that she's witnessing her dream come true. They all share a hug.

Titu's first cooking venture delights family

Titu serves food to everyone, announcing it's his first time cooking for the family. Kavya remarks that he isn't the daughter-in-law. He responds that he is a son of the house and asks the kids to taste the food. Anupama tastes it and performs a ritual to ward off evil. Titu asks the kids to call him "phupha ji" or "chacha."

Advertisement

Mahi inquires what she should call him, and Kavya suggests "bhaiyya" since Dimpy is her sister-in-law. Vanraj arrives and tells the kids he'll drop them at school. Ansh mentions that their father will take them today.

Baa encourages Vanraj to eat. Vanraj thinks it's all a show. Babu ji asks about Aadhya, and Kavya informs him that she has left.

Aadhya longs for home amidst family conversations

After finishing breakfast, Aadhya expresses her desire to return home and mentions missing her friends. Anuj assures her he'll book tickets soon. She brings up Shruti and how her marriage broke because of Anupama Joshi. Anuj declines to discuss it, but Aadhya insists, expressing concern for Shruti and affirming her irreplaceable bond with her. Anuj remains silent.

Anupama’s sweet gesture

Anupama presents a box of sweets to Beeji, who remarks happily about the steel containers. Beeji notices it's labeled "Dimple with Tapish" and praises it. Baa offers another box, teasingly calling it for their favorite guests. Beeji asks if she's considered a favorite, and Baa playfully responds she's not that much of a favorite, offering just one box.

Advertisement

Kavya reminisces about similar gestures from school days. Baa gives a steel box of sweets to Devika, taken by Anupama. Yashdeep comments on how women keep plastic boxes from food deliveries, and Babu ji adds that they're safer if from their parental home. Anuj and Aadhya arrive, asking about their box. Baa seeks Babu ji's permission for them to take one, considering their distance from family. Baa directs Anupama to give a box to Anuj, but Aadhya intervenes and takes it from her hand. Anuj expresses a desire to talk to Anupama.

Celebrity chef Keith surprises Anupama with special honor

Just then, celebrity chef judge Keith arrives and calls out to Anupama. Anupama is shocked to see him there, and everyone stands up. She approaches him, exclaiming, "Sir... you're here! How?" She questions how he found this address since it wasn't in her passport. Keith explains it was easy; he contacted the agency to locate her family.

Anupama nervously asks if she's done something wrong. Keith reassures her, saying no, and reveals he's come from the USA to restore her honor with respect, a title, and her trophy. Anuj asks if he's serious, and Keith confirms it enthusiastically. Yashdeep expresses joy, and Anupama wonders if she's dreaming, asking Keith to pinch her. He jokes that he can't do that.

Advertisement

Anupama's redemption

Anupama asks someone to pinch her, and Dimpy obliges. Keith assures her it's not a dream, explaining Rahul confessed to all wrongdoing with evidence, leading to Mr. Gulati's arrest. He apologizes for not allowing her a chance to prove her innocence and for unjustly taking away her trophy, now here to restore her hard work, talent, and honor.

Everyone rejoices as the media arrives. Toshu and Pakhi predict her popularity will soar. Keith presents the trophy to Anupama, declaring her its rightful owner. Overcome with emotion, Anupama receives the trophy, jumping with joy.

Baa, Pari, Beeji, Kavya, Titu, and others dance around her in celebration. Aadhya, Toshu, and Pakhi appear disappointed. Keith shares his happiness and joins Anupama in dancing. Vanraj watches on, visibly upset.

Anupama Celebrates Trophy Victory

Baa insists that Anupama should keep the trophy and declares it won't return to London. Kavya jokes that Anupama will sleep embracing the trophy tonight. Yashdeep mentions receiving a message from the health department that Ms. Smith has withdrawn her complaint, indicating that Spice and Chutney will reopen. Aadhya becomes upset. Titu humorously remarks that his presence brings luck like Lakshmi.

Anupama decides to stay in India

Anupama asks him to take her trophy and have it framed as before, to keep it in the same place. Yashdeep agrees, assuring her it will be there when she returns, and asks when she plans to come back.

Advertisement

Anupama firmly states she's not returning. Aadhya is elated. Anupama explains that her innocence has been proven, and she no longer wishes to go back. Despite the challenges in America, she's learned valuable lessons about patriotism and now wants to stay and support talented women in her own country who lack opportunities.

Anuj suggests she can still work from there, but Anupama decisively bids farewell to America. Anuj, Yashdeep, and Beeji look disappointed. The episode ends here.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar

ALSO READ: Aladdin actress Avneet Kaur spills beans on her first love, recalls first paycheck at 6 and more