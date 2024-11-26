Anupamaa Written Update, November 26: Maahi gets jealous of Prem and Raahi's closeness; Anupama notices

Anupamaa Written Update, November 26: Anupama reminds Raahi that she got a chance to run the business because Maahi got the opportunity in the competition. She reminds Raahi that she is also a partner in the business and wishes to do good deeds along with gaining profit. Anupama declares that the business will run according to her rules and tells Raahi to gain experience before making a decision.

Raahi walks away in anger with Toshu. Anupama discusses with the employee how she is allowing Raahi to learn the business the hard way to make her strong for the future. Prem brings chocolates for Pari and offers them to her. Pari shares her tension with Prem and says she needs suggestions for her dress. He advises her to choose an orange color for her outfit and mentions that orange color is her favorite.

Maahi overhears this. Pari teases Prem for being in love. Raahi questions Toshu about receiving an increment. She tells him that Anupama never valued his contribution and he should have been in a senior post. Raahi informs him that she trusts his capabilities. Pakhi, Baa, Dolly, and Pari taunt Raahi for thinking good about Toshu.

Raahi mentions how Toshu is an asset to the company and informs the family that everyone will benefit if the company grows. She tells them she will return Anupamaa's money and advices them to think about their future finances. Raahi asks them to support her instead of Anupama. She tells them to think about her offer.

Pari requests Raahi to try her designer dress. Maahi plans to wear an orange dress and get ready for Prem. Meanwhile, Pari dresses up Raahi for the photoshoot. Raahi bumps into Prem, and both fall. Prem admires Raahi.

Maahi arrives and gets jealous seeing Raahi and Prem in a close position. Anupama also notices Raahi and Prem. As Anupama tries to help them, Maahi arrives and lashes out at Raahi for falling on Prem. Raahi and Maahi got into an argument. While Prem tries to calm her down, Raahi refuses to listen. Both get into a heated war of words. Anupama scolds them. Maahi walks away.

Prem admires Raahi's beauty and records her. He realizes his love for her. Anupama notices Maahi while she is working. The employee also tells Anupama that Maahi has changed and has started getting more angry. Anupama shares with the employee how Raahi is capable of handling the business and that she will learn everything in time.

Anupama recalls how she started working and mentions that Raahi can also achieve a lot with her efforts. Toshu promises the grocery store owner that he will discuss the lower rates with Raahi and fix the deal with them. Toshu mentions how he will use Raahi against Anupama. He tells Kinjal that with Raahi's help, he will stop all the charities from their business. However, Kinjal warns Toshu not to trust Raahi and reminds him how she has Anupama's traits.

Raahi discusses business with the employee. Meanwhile, Prem admires her. He gets a call from someone and gets angry. Maahi arrives, and Prem lies to her, telling her he was getting a spam call. Prem compliments Maahi for looking pretty in an orange dress. While they talk, Raahi orders Prem to do the work.

While feeding the cows, Prem gets a call from someone. He loses calm and kicks the grass, which falls on Raahi's feet. Raahi and Prem get into a candid chat where they tease each other about being single. Raahi asks Prem to come with her to the market. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

