Anupamaa Written Update, October 2: Anupama-Anuj start preparation for their wedding; Dolly curses them

Anupamaa Written Update, October 2: Kinjal taunts Shah family for staying in Aasha Bhavan. Dimpy and Dolly argue, saying that the kids will be bullied because their grandmother is getting married. Aadhya takes a stand for Anupama and Anuj after Dolly, Toshu, and Dimpy criticize them for remarrying. Anupama silences Toshu and every one by giving them a fitting reply.

Dolly curses Anupama and Anuj for ruining her daughter's life and tells her she will not even receive her daughter's love. Anupama and Anuj announce their remarriage. The Shah family is shocked to see them together. Leela wonders how Anupama and Anuj will get money to marry as they don't have money to pay Aasha Bhavan's tax.

Aadhya gets happy when Maan gets married. She then teases Anuj by telling Anupama that she should support her when she decides to get married. Aadhya clicks pictures with Anupama and Anuj. Anupama calls Hasmukh and gives him the good news of her marriage. Aadhya and Anuj jump in happiness.

Pakhi arrives and reminds Aadhya and Anuj how Anupama has betrayed them in the past and has created problems in their lives. She recalls how Anupama never allowed them to live peacefully, and the Shah family has always been important to her. Pakhi tells Aadhya that for Anupama, everyone is important, including the Shah family, Maahi, and the people of Aasha Bhavan.

Anuj loses his calm and asks Pakhi to shut up. He slams Pakhi and warns her not to create any problems. As Aadhya and Anuj prepare the wedding cards, Toshu and Pakhi drop water on the cards and spoil them. However, Anuj shows them that they have spilled water on blank papers that had their names. Anuj and Aadhya get happy as they pull Pakhi and Toshu's legs for their stupidity.

Toshu and Pakhi get angry as their plan fails. Everyone in Aasha Bhavan makes preparations for Navratri. As Anupama is upset, the Aasha Bhavan member consoles her. While talking to them, Anupama expresses her fear of getting separated from Anuj. The Aasha Bhavan members assure Anupama that she and Anuj will never get separated.

Aadhya informs the kids about Anupama and Anuj's wedding. Dimpy, Pakhi, and Dolly discuss how the Aasha Bhavan people fake their poverty to get donations. Pakhi mentions how they will spend huge amounts of money on the wedding. Dimpy expresses her anger as the kids get happy for the wedding. Dolly advises Dimpy that she should not lose her control over Ansh; otherwise, she will also lose her child, as she lost Meenu.

Pakhi brainwashed Dimpy, saying that Ansh is stubborn and won't listen to her if she loses her control over him. Everyone prayed to God as Navratri began. Anupama and Anuj keep their wedding card near Maa Ambe's idol. Aadhya prayed for her parents and their happiness. Anupama and Anuj's wedding card burned a little after it fell on the diya. Aadhya saved it and panicked about their wedding.

Leela mentions that it's a bad sign that their wedding card is burnt. Leela asks Anupama to rethink her decision to get married. Anupama worries. Anupama pays little tax to Rajpal. Rajpal tells Anupama that she and the Aasha Bhavan people cannot pay the tax. Rajpal warns Anupama that the government will sue Aasha Bhavan.

Anupama asks him to leave. Bala assures her that Hasmukh will seek help from his friend and that they will pay the tax. Toshu overhears their conversation. Leela cries while standing out of Aasha Bhavan. Dolly, Pakhi, and Toshu arrive to console her.

Leela tells them to somehow get their house back as she wants to spend her final days in it. She requests Toshu to solve the problem and talk to the builder about getting their house back from him. Leela breaks down as she mentions that she wants her own house, not the penthouse but her Shah house.

Dolly feels bad for Leela. Pakhi mentions that even if the builder gives them their house back, she doesn't want it, as she wants her penthouse. Toshu, Pakhi, and Dolly decide to do something. Anuj assures Anupama that they will seek the tax of Aasha Bhavan.

