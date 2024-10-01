Anupamaa Written Update, October 1: Will Anupama accept Anuj's marriage proposal? Find out

Anupamaa Written Update, October 1: Anupama and Anuj take blessings from everyone and praise them. Hasmukh advises Dolly to reconcile with her husband as they have a shelter. He taunts Dolly for being a responsibility of Anupama. Hasmukh explains to Dolly that Aasha Bhavan is not his house, and she will have to go as it will only be extra trouble for Anupama.

Meenu and Sagar arrive to receive blessings from Hasmukh and Leela for their exams. While they try to receive Dolly's blessings, she doesn't give them her blessings and taunts Sagar for being an auto driver. Dolly gets emotional, explaining how her daughter has betrayed her. However, Hasmukh asks her not to be a problem for Anupama and tells her to go home.

Titu tries to convince Dimpy to go to Mumbai with him. When he advises her to take Hasmukh and Leela with them, Dimpy refuses. Dimpy gets furious as she tells Titu that she won't leave her family unless and until she gets her share. Dimpy and Titu argue. Titu then tells Dimpy that he is going to Mumbai alone as she doesn't want to come.

Dimpy suddenly gets hurt by a ball. When Titu shows concern for her, Dimpy asks him to not worry about her. Dimpy bursts out in anger and doesn't listen when Aadhya apologizes. Ansh calls Dimpy a 'bad mother' as she gets furious. As Dimpy is about to slap Aadhya, Anuj and Anupama arrive and lash out at Dimpy.

Ansh tells Anupama that he doesn't want to live with Dimpy. Dimpy gets infuriated at Aadhya and walks away in anger. Aadhya cries, but Anupama explains to her not to talk to Dimpy. Anupama gets happy seeing Anuj's work. Anupama thinks of saying 'yes' to Anuj's proposal. As Anupama is confused while thinking about Anuj's proposal, Hasmukh arrives.

Hasmukh explains to Anupama how she needs to accept all the happiness that is coming her way. Anupama asks Anuj to meet her later as she wants to talk to him. Dimpy spills tea on Anupama, Anuj, and Aadhya's picture. Aadhya gets upset and argues with Dimpy. Dimpy walks away. Aadhya gets worried as the family picture is ruined.

Anupama and Anuj share a romantic moment and dance together. Anupama then proposes to Anuj by going down on her knees. Anuj and Anupama get emotional. Anuj gets elated. He and Anupama put similar chains around each other's necks. Anuj jumps in joy as he and Anupama are about to get married.

Anuj arrives in Aasha Bhavan and makes noise to wake everyone. The Shah family and everyone in Aasha Bhavan wakes up. Aadhya gets happy after Anuj announces his and Anupama's wedding. Dolly age shames Anupama for getting married at this age. Pakhi expresses frustration but Kinjal gives a befitting reply to her. Aasha Bhavan members support Anupama and Anuj, whereas Dolly, Pakhi, and Toshu act rudely to Anupama.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

