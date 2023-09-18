Anupamaa written update, September 18: Samar lost his best friend in car accident

Anupamaa is going through Guru Maa’s suitcase that she found at the dance academy. While looking, Anupamaa stumbles upon a receipt, she takes it out and holds it in her hands. In the receipt, she can only see a sum of ₹25,000, and she's puzzled about it. As she scrutinizes it, her eyes catch the word Ashram written on it, leading her to contemplate the possibility that it might be related to an orphanage. She can't help but wonder if Gurumaa has given her own son up to an orphanage. The thought troubles her deeply, and she questions herself for thinking such a thing, convinced that no mother would willingly part with her child.

Anupamaa has now confirmed that Guru Maa does have a son and upon seeing the date on the receipt she thinks that he would be over 40 by now and possibly no longer residing in an orphanage. Determined to unravel this mystery, she resolves to begin her search for Guru Maa’s son.

Meanwhile, Kavya is on cloud nine, reveling in the gratitude expressed by Leela. She shares her elation with her unborn child, saying that today Leela thanked her for saving her life, which might be a good sign and the start of a new journey. Kinjal was feeding Leela some soup. Leela, with her usual humor, quips that she'd prefer poison instead of this tasteless soup. Vanraj steps in, reminding Leela that all her favorite oily treats are essentially poison. He advises her to eat healthily, and Kinjal tells her to take her blood pressure medication on time. Leela reassures them that she will comply, prompting Hasmukh to remind her of her promise to take care of herself. Vanraj tells Leela if she will not take care of herself he will tell everything to Anupamaa. Leela says that she is not afraid of Anupamaa. Vanraj says that she will give you 5 long pages of lecture, to which Leela says that she would rather drink this tasteless soup and everyone laughs. Vanraj however tells everyone that he hasn't informed Anupamaa about Leela's condition, as she's already dealing with stress related to Guru Maa. Kinjal, though, insists that they should inform Anupamaa before she finds out and becomes upset.

Anupamaa returns home and keeps the file safely in her cupboard. Anuj, groggy from his nap, inquires about her whereabouts. Anupamaa confesses she'd been at Gurukul. Anuj asks her what was she doing at Gurukul at this time. She tells him that she was trying to find anything that would lead them to Guru Maa’s family or her son. Anupamaa then drops the bombshell that Leela has fainted, and Anuj is shocked, as he wasn't informed earlier. Anupamaa tells him that Kavya called her when she was returning back to Kapadia Mention. She tells him that she will go and meet Leela first thing in the morning. Anuj says that he will take Leela for her medical treatment or any necessary test. She praises him for being such a caring husband.

Anupamaa tells him that she found Guru Maa's son's birth certificate and confirms that Guru Maa indeed had a son. Anuj, connecting the dots, suggests that this may be why Guru Maa has been treating him like a son. Anupamaa is intrigued by the idea and contemplates where Guru Maa's son might be. Anuj advises her to get some rest, and they can discuss it further the next day.

Advertisement

Later, Vanraj checks on Leela and Hasmukh while they sleep. Leela wakes up and asks Vanraj why he is so worried. He confesses his anxiety, fearing life without them. He expresses his love for them and his desire for them to stay healthy and happy. Leela assures him that one day, they will have to depart, but Vanraj refuses to accept it and emphasizes his wish for them to remain with him. He tells Leela that he loves her so much and leaves. When Vanraj left, Hasmukh expressed his love for Leela. He says that he had been awake and listened to everything Vanraj said. He said that he is a good son but a bad husband. He suggests that Vanraj, despite his shortcomings as a husband to Anupamaa, could be a better husband to Kavya.

The next day at Kapadia Mention, Anupamaa engages in a ritual, offering prayers to God and seeking divine intervention to reunite Gurumaa with her son. Suddenly, Samar comes there crying. Anupamaa gets worried seeing Samar crying like this. She asks him what happened. Samar hugs Anupamaa and shares the tragic news of his best friend Manoj's death in a road accident. Anupamaa prays to God for his departed soul and comforts Samar. Samar tells her that Manoj’s wife is pregnant and he is the only earning member of the family. He says that he will take out a policy for Manoj's child. Anupamaa prays to God for her children and asks God to support and help Manoj’s family.

Anupamaa later goes to the room and sits with Guru Maa and asks her what she wants to eat. Guru Maa stares at her, her memory clouded by her condition. Anupamaa shows her a picture from their past together and gently reminds her of their connection. Guru Maa tries to recognise Anupamaa but she can’t. Anupamaa asks her not to put any strain on her brain.

This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Wedding on the cards for Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav? Here's what we know