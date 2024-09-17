Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly’s birthday wish for ‘most supportive husband’ Ashwin K Verma proves true love does exist

Rupali Ganguly, who is popular for her role in Anupamaa, is on cloud nine today (September 17) as the actress is celebrating her husband's birthday. Rupali and Ashwin K Verma have been each other's pillars of support through all the ups and downs of life. On this special day, the Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai actress shared never-before-seen pictures with him, capturing their special moments together, and also penned down a heartfelt note extending birthday wishes to Ashwin.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Rupali Ganguly posted a series of snapshots with her hubby, Ashwin Verma, and her son, Rudransh, from their Vaishno Devi visit. Expressing admiration for the love of her life, the Anupamaa fame wrote, "The Man who really stands tall in my Life …. The Best father … The Best son … The most supportive Husband … The wind beneath my wings …. My Pillar of Strength …. The Anchor of our Family…. what would I ever have done without you … Thank you for coming into my life and making my fairytale come true …. Happy Birthday my Love."

Take a look at the post here:

Reacting to the post, Rajan Shahi commented, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASHWIN WISH U ALL THE HAPPINESS GOOD HEALTH SUCCESS PEACE AND PROSPERITY." One of the fans expressed, "Happiest birthday @ashwinkverma sir May you be blessed with good health and happiness always." Another comment read, "Woow such precious pics... Happy Bday Ashwin Sir."

Earlier this year, Rupali and Ashwin celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary and they headed for a vacation to celebrate the milestone. There have been several instances when the actress has not shied away from expressing love and admiration for her better-half.

On the professional front, Rupali Ganguly became a household name owing to her titular role in Anupamaa. Her character of Monisha in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai is still remembered by her fans. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, she revealed how people considered her a 'failure' when she couldn't make it big in the film industry.

