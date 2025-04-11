India's Got Latent Controversy: Maharashtra Cyber ​​Police to take legal action against Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija?

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to s*xual assault.

India's Got Latent controversy sent shockwaves across the nation back in February 2025, drawing criticism for allegedly promoting obscenity. Famous personalities like Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, Samay Raina, and Ashish Chanchlani were embroiled in the controversy. As per the latest report, Maharashtra Cyber ​​Police may take legal action against Apoorva and Ranveer for not cooperating with the investigation around the case.

As per a report in India TV, Maharashtra Cyber Cell had sent summons to digital creators Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Apoorva Mukhija for questioning in the ongoing India's Got Latent controversy. Samay and Ashish appeared for the probe; however, Ranveer and Apoorva reportedly did not respond.

Due to their lack of cooperation, the Maharashtra Cyber ​​Police might now reportedly consider legal steps against them.

Meanwhile, earlier, Apoorva Mukhija and Ranveer Allahbadia shared that they were receiving threatening texts through social media and other online platforms.

On Tuesday, Apoorva took to Instagram to share the gravity of the situation. She posted screenshots showing a disturbing wave of messages filled with threats of violence. The screenshots showed inhumane comments she received when she was inactive. From threats of s*xual assault to acid attacks, she received numerous such messages for her appearance on the show. In her caption, she wrote, "and that's not even 1%."

For the unversed, India's Got Latent controversy grabbed headlines after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made a controversial statement during an episode of Samay Raina's comedy series on YouTube. The video sparked widespread outrage after it went viral, and several complaints were filed against them.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

