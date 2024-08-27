Armaan, Kritika, and Payal Malik recreate Vishal Pandey slap row in Mharo Pallo Latke; Netizens wonder how latter will react

One of the highlights of Bigg Boss OTT 3 was Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey’s slap incident. Although the show is over, the contestants Armaan Malik and his two wives, Kritika Malik and Payal Malik have reminded everyone about the incident with the release of their new song, Mharo Pallo Latke. The song which was released today garnered everyone’s attention as it recreates the slap incident.

On August 27, Armaan Malik released the video fo the song and also shared a snippet of it on his official Instagram handle. It starts with his first wife, Payal Malik asking him, “Ek baat batao, aap ne us ladke ko kyu maara? (Tell me one thing, why did you hit the boy?)” Replying to Payal, Armaan says, ''Tumhe pata hain na, main apni family ke liye kuch bhi kar sakta hoon. (You know I will do anything for my family)''

The video then goes into flashback, where a long-haired boy can be seen looking at Kritika Malik, the second wife of Armaan Malik, as he says, “Bhai dekh raha hai, Bhabhi kya maal laag rahi hain! (Bro, see, sister-in-law looks terrific!)” Armaan then goes ahead and asks him to repeat what he said and the boy says he called her ‘sundar’ (beautiful). Then Malik slaps the boy for his comments.

Check out Armaan Malik's video here:

For the unversed, inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Vishal Pandey told Lovekesh Kataria, "Bhabhi kya sundar laag rahi hain! (Bhabhi is looking so beautiful)," looking at Kritika Malik. He whispered this to Kataria's ears. Payal Malik appeared inside the house a week later and confronted Vishal about his comment. After the episode was over, he slapped Pandey for his comment.

Throughout the season, this slap incident was brought up by two contestants on several occasions. Celebrities and former Bigg Boss contestants came out in support of Vishal and demanded Armaan be evicted from the house. As punishment, he was nominated for the entire season.

Now, the music video has again left netizens divided. A few commented, "Ye video dekh ke Vishal ka yaad aa gaya." Others stated that Armaan Malik is cashing on the incident in the name of Vishal to earn views and money. "Aap family ke liye nahi, views ke liye kuch bhi kar sakte ho," wrote another. A few also wondered if Vishal would react strongly to the video.

