Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Armaan Malik reveals getting eye infection; Here’s what he disclosed

Armaan Malik and his family maintain an active presence on social media and through their vlogs, they share updates about personal and professional life. In the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finalist’s latest vlog, he shared his health update; Malik is suffering from an eye infection and will visit a doctor for correct diagnosis and treatment.

In the video, Armaan Malik’s face looks puffed up and his eyes are swollen. He discloses that it’s not flu, but some kind of infection and he will go to the doctor for a check-up. His first wife Payal Malik shares that he was up all night due to the condition of his eyes. They called the doctor and he confirmed it’s not conjunctivitis.

Later in the vlog, they shared glimpses of their Janmashtami celebrations. Fans expressed their concern about Armaan Malik’s eye condition in the comment section. While a few wished for his speedy recovery, others asked him to share more details after visiting the doctor.

Talking about Armaan Malik, his real name is Sandeep Singh, and he is a popular social media personality. Together with Payal and Kritika, he owns a YouTube channel that has 7.7 million subscribers.

In 2011, Armaan married Payal Malik, and they have a child named Chirayu (Chikoo) Malik. In 2018, Armaan married Kritika Malik, who is Payal's best friend. Armaan made headlines by announcing that both his wives were pregnant in 2022. He is now a father to four children; Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan, and Zaid. All of them live happily together.

This year the Malik family garnered immense attention owing to their stint on Bigg Boss OTT 3. From questioning Armaan’s loyalty to the family receiving backlash for promoting polygamy on national television, netizens were divided over their stint on the reality show. However, they played smart and Armaan and Kritika Malik even managed to reach the Grand Finale. Payal Malik was evicted after the first week.

