Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Miss India runner-up Manya Singh admits she's doing the show only for money

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Manya Singh admitted that she is doing Bigg Boss 16 only for money. However, she added, "It's not where I am going to earn money but also invest a lot of money. It's tricky because people have told me that I should have a controversy. They said you are a very silent person, humble and with that behaviour you won't be able to survive in the house but I feel that doesn't matter."

Miss India runner-up, Manya Singh has entered Bigg Boss 16 as one of the contestants. Host Salman Khan was impressed by her determination and her passion to achieve her goals. Manya revealed that after emerging as the runner-up of the Miss India contest in 2020, she just landed one commercial in two years. The model shared that she was rejected because of her complexion. Host Salman Khan motivated her and said that she has a long journey.

Manya Singh is confident that she will deal with the remaining contestants inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. "I am an ambivert and after all, all the contestants are going to come together and stay as a family for these long months. And, every week there will be eviction, which will keep me at the edge."

Manya Singh's father is an auto driver and she takes pride in it. In the premiere episode, she told Salman Khan that she saves money by travelling in her father's vehicle. The young contestant shared that she hasn't watched previous seasons of Bigg Boss thoroughly but liked Rubina Dilaik, Sidharth Shukla and Tejasswi Prakash's game.

The Bigg Boss 16 contestant feels that her biggest forte is that she's always herself and wishes to not break any rules inside the house. Speaking about Salman Khan, Manya Singh excitingly said, "I'm honoured to share the stage with Salman Khan. I wanted to feel the moment when he lifts the winner's hand. I requested if he could do that and he replied, 'I really hope to see you in the top two and that day I will lift your hand."

