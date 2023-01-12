Bigg Boss 16: Simi Garewal, Ekta Kapoor grace Salman Khan hosted show; 13 times Bollywood celebs appeared

Bigg Boss 16 , touted as one of the most controversial seasons of the show has been serving the right amount of entertainment to the audience. The contestants leave no stone unturned to grab the eyeballs of the masses with their acts. Every week the audience also witnesses special guest appearances of top-notch celebrities who grace the show to promote their films and other projects. These celebrities have a gala time with the contestants and also motivate them to play fair. This week will be no different as another popular personality will be making a grand appearance on Bigg Boss 16 and will interact with the masses.

Colors TV shared a new promo on its Twitter handle and gave a glimpse of the upcoming episode of the show. Popular Bollywood actress Simi Garewal will be seen gracing Salman Khan hosted show and conducting a talk show with the contestants. In this promo, we see Simi gives an option to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to choose a plate between stardom and unconditional love. Priyanka says, "Love ka plate chuna chahungi". She then tells Shalin to choose a plate between Tina and soon Shalin interrupts and says, "Dusre plate mei kuch bhi hoga mei voh dusri plate chunuga." Simi then takes a dig at Shalin and Tina and says, "Don't be hard on him."

Watch the promo here:

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and announced that her produced show Naagin 6 will soon bid adieu to the fans. Sharing this news with her followers, Ekta wrote, "Lots of love for this nagina! Found her in d big boss house n in throes of corona n high fever n cough forced @colors n Manisha that I wanted to cast her ! Hopefully going to big boss for a exciting film announcement let’s see who we find there this time #byebyyenagin."

Take a look at her video:

Thus it will be exciting to see Ekta Kapoor making a grand guest appearance on Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16. As we speak about guests, we have seen several top-notch Bollywood celebrities who graced Bigg Boss 16 for promoting their upcoming films and interacted with the contestants.

Here are 13 times when popular Bollywood celebs graced Bigg Boss 16:

Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta:

Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta graced Salman Khan's hosted show Bigg Boss 16 in the first week on Day 6. The two made a guest appearance on the show for promoting their film Goodbye. Rashmika made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sunil Grover, Elli AvrRam, Shivin Narang, and others in pivotal roles. The film released in theaters on 7 October 2022.

Harrdy Sandhu and Parineeti Chopra:

Harrdy Sandhu and Parineeti Chopra graced Bigg Boss 16 in the second week on Day 13 for promoting their film Code Name: Tiranga. Along with them, Code Name: Tiranga also starred Sharad Kelkar in a pivotal role, and the film was released on 14 October 2022.

Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh:

Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh made a guest appearance on Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16 in the second week on Day 13. The actors graced the show to promote their film Goodbye released on 25 October 2022 in theatres.

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi:

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi entertained the masses and had a fun interaction with eh contestant when they appeared on Bigg Boss 16. The trio graced Salman Khan's show in the 4th week on Day 29 for promoting their film Phone Bhoot, which was released on 4 November 2022.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal:

Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal graced Bigg Boss 16 in the 5th week on Day 34 for promoting their film Mili. The film was theatrically released on 4 November 2022.

Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal, and Mahat Raghavendra:

Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal, and Mahat Raghavendra graced the reality controversial show Bigg Boss 16 in the 5th week on Day 34 for promoting their film Double XL, which released on November 4, 2022.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon:

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have made a grand appearance on Bigg Boss 16 for promoting their film Bhediya and entertained the masses. The stars appeared on the reality show in the 6th week on Day 41. Bhediya was released on 25 November 2022.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat:

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat graced Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 16 for the promotion of their film An Action Hero, which was released on 2 December 2022. Both appeared in the 7th week on Day 49.

Kajol and Revathi:

Other fun duos who graced the popular reality show were Kajol and Revathi. Both made a grand appearance on the show to promote their film Salaam Venky which was released in theaters on 9 December 2022. Kajol and Revathi appeared in the 8th week on Day 56.

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani:

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani also graced Bigg Boss 16 and played a fun game with the contestants. Vicky and Kiara watched Bigg Boss 16 house in the 11th week on Day 76. The actors graced the show to promote their film, Govinda Naam Mera, which premiered on 16 December 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, and Jacqueline Fernandez:

Cirkus star cast had graced Bigg Boss 16 for promoting their film and had a gala time on the show with Salman Khan and the housemates. Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, and Jacqueline Fernandez appeared on the show in the 11th week on Day 77. Cirkus was released on 23 December 2022 in theaters.

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh:

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh also had a fun time when he ya appeared on Bigg Boss 16 and entered the house rot meet the contestants. Genelia and Riteish appeared in the 12th week on Day 84. The couple appeared on the show to promote their Marathi film, Ved.

Dharmendra:

Veteran actor Dharmendra also appeared on the show for the New Year celebration and had a fun time with the contestants. Dharmendra entered the show in the 14th week on Day 91.

About Bigg Boss 16:

Bigg Boss 16 started airing on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM and airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm.