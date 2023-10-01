Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE PICS: Rumored contestant Isha Malviya spotted shopping; Is she prepping for the show?

Bigg Boss 17 is generating a great buzz as it is set to hit screens soon. Hosted by superstar Salman Khan, the new season revolves around 'Dil, Dimaag hi dimaag and Dum' indicating that the participants might have a tough competition to win the game. Several top notch celebrities have been approached to participate in Bigg Boss 17 and numerous names are doing rounds for being confirmed contestants. Amid this, we recently spotted a rumored contestant Isha Malviya in the city while she was on a shopping spree.

Is Isha Malviya busy shopping for Bigg Boss 17?

For the unversed, Isha Malviya's name has been doing rounds ever since the buzz about Bigg Boss 17 began. It is said that the actress has given a nod to be a participant in the controversial reality show. Now, today Isha's new pictures are hinting that the rumors of the actress being in Bigg Boss might be true. On October 1, Pinkvilla exclusively spotted Isha Malviya in a store as she was busy shopping outfits. The actress was seen dressed in a yellow traditional outfit as she seemed busy choosing ensembles.

See Isha Malviya's exclusive PICS here-

Well, this is not the first time that Isha's actions have hinted at her participation in Bigg Boss 17. She had recently shared a picture on her Instagram story where she was seeking blessings of Ganesha. Sharing this story with her fans, Isha had written, "Bappa.. aapne humesha meri Raksha ki hai aur mujhe support kiya hai.. mujhe aage aane wali journey ke lie aapki sabse zyada zarurat hai.. toh aise hi mera dhyan rakhna.. Mujhe protect karna.. mujhpe apni blessings banaye rakhna aur agle saal jaldi aana..Ganpati Bappa Morya!" This post instantly created a buzz among her fans.



Take a look at Isha's story here -

Speaking about Isha Malviya, the actress essayed the parallel lead role in Udaariyaan and shared the screen space with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. Udaariyaan actors Priyanka and Ankit participated in the previous season of the show, Bigg Boss 16. The upcoming season, Bigg Boss 17 is all set to hit the small screens on October 15, 2023.

