Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Leone to grace Weekend Ka Vaar episode

It has just been a while since Pinkvilla exclusively informed the viewers that internet sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house and now, we're back with yet another exclusive update about the show. The show is all set for yet another Weekend Ka Vaar episode with host Salman Khan.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that this week, popular actress and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sunny Leone is all set to grace the stage of the show.

Sunny Leone in Bigg Boss 17: Weekend Ka Vaar

Sources have it that popular Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is all set to grace the Bigg Boss 17's stage on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The actress will be seen promoting her recently released song. Sunny has been a regular visitor of Bigg Boss house as a guest and special panelist. She shares a warm bond with host Salman Khan.

In the past, Salman Khan had praised Sunny Leone's journey in the entertainment industry post her stint in Bigg Boss 7.

Take a look at the recent promo from Bigg Boss 17

Sunny Leone's recent appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 2

The makers had roped in Sunny Leone as one of the panelists during the premiere episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Sunny was seen giving tips to Jad Hadid who didn't know the Hindi language quite well.

Bigg Boss 17 this week

This week's Bigg Boss 17 started with a major rift between one of the strongest bonds, Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar. Followed by a brawl during a task last week, the duo parted ways. Vicky and Abhishek locked horns during one of the fights wherein Vicky made Abhishek realize that he didn't even come to him once to talk and sort things out.

Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar also went their separate ways this week and decided to discard their feelings for each other.

This week, contestants like Ankita Lokhande, Anurag Dobhal, Sunny Aryaa, Jigna Vora, and Sana Raees Khan have been nominated for elimination.

