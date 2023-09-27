Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE: Will Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh participate in Salman Khan-led show?

The much anticipated controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 17 is all set to captivate the attention of the audience as it's all set to premiere from next month. Led by Salman Khan, the reality show never fails to make it to the headlines owing to its controversial moments and interesting participants. Like every season, this year too several top-notch celebrity names are rumored to be a part of Bigg Boss 17. Among all the tentative names, popular actress Ayesha Singh, who was seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, was also in the news for being a part of Bigg Boss 17.

Will Ayesha Singh participate in Bigg Boss 17?

There were several reports which claimed that Ayesha Singh has been approached by Bigg Boss 17 makers for participating in this season. To get a confirmation regarding the same, Pinkvilla exclusively reached out to Ayesha to know her comment on it. While Ayesha admitted of being approached for the 17th season, however, she confessed that she won't be a part of Bigg Boss 17. Ayesha told Pinkvilla, "I was approached for Bigg Boss but I am not doing it as off now because at the moment I want to focus on my acting skills and career."

Ayesha is among the renowned names of the telly industry and has a massive fan following who were eagerly waiting for her response regarding her participation in Bigg Boss 17.

Ayesha Singh rose to fame after playing the lead role of Sai Virat Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actress starred opposite Neil Bhatt and their on-screen chemistry was a huge hit among the viewers. Ayesha nailed her character as Sai and was immensely loved by the viewers. Her track in the show ended after Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin took a 20-year generation leap.

For the uninformed, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin former actors and duo Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are also rumored to be a part of Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss Season 17. However, the actors haven't confirmed anything yet. Bigg Boss 17 will hit the screens on October 15.

