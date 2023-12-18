Bigg Boss 17: From junior artist in Kasautii Zindagii Kay to Baalveer 3's negative role; Know Ayesha Khan

Bigg Boss 17 witnessed an interesting twist with the entry of actress Ayesha Khan into the show. While many promos of the same have been released, viewers are waiting eagerly for the entire episode to understand what exactly transpired between Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan.

Ayesha Khan's entry in the show has created a storm in Bigg Boss 17. As per the new promo of the show, Munawar Faruqui was seen suffering an emotional breakdown, wishing to leave the show.

Ayesha is turning heads with her strong personality. Pinkvilla brings to you more details about the actress.

Ayesha Khan worked as a junior artist in Kasauti Zindagii Kay

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Ayesha revealed exclusively that she was a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay as a junior artist wherein she played the character of a saloon staff in Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes starrer show. She said, "I've worked as a junior artist in Kasautii Zindagii Kay." She had a scene with Anurag Basu. The actress revealed having a good time on the sets of the show.

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Ayesha Khan played a negative role in Baalveer 3

Ayesha Khan played the negative character of Birba in Baalveer 3 wherein she pressurized Baalveer by outting Viaan in trouble. The actress had mentioned being grateful for the opportunity to play such an impactful character in a popular show. She was also all praises for actor Dev Joshi who essayed the role of Baalveer in the show.

In an interview, she said that Dev Joshi is a brilliant actor and can also manage camera work if given a chance. She appreciated the young actor for being grounded despite his popularity.

Ayesha Khan's music video with Aftab Shivdasani

Ayesha Khan also featured in a big-budget music video of singer Afsana Khan. Ayesha shared screen space with popular Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani in the song titled Taveez. The song was a heartbreak number wherein Ayesha played the character of a heartbroken lover who vents out her frustration after being ditched by her lover played by the Masti actor.

Ayesha Khan in Mukhachitram

Ayesha Khan played a meaty role in Mukhachitram, a Telgu- language legal drama wherein she portrayed a mysterious character named Maya Fernandes. The actress got a lot of scope for performance and was loved by the viewers too. The project featured actors like Vikas Vasista (Raj), Priya Vadlamani (Mahati), Vishwak Sen (Advocate Viswamitra ) among others.

Ayesha Khan's other projects

Apart from acting Ayesha also posted her dance reels and is a budding social media influencer. The actress also tried her hand on working behind the camera as an Assistant Director. Ayesha also featured in other Punjabi music videos like Udeekan, Reborn Heer, Guitar, Dil Ne and Mohabbat Ke Kabil among others.

Ayesha Khan's entry in Bigg Boss 17

Ayesha Khan came to light after a clip of her podcast interview went viral wherein she claimed that one of the contestants from Bigg Boss 17 cheated on her and two-timed her. Fans were quick to join dots and speculate that the actress was talking about Munawar Faruqui who claimed to be in a relationship with Nazila Sitashi.

Pinkvilla had exclusively informed the viewers that Ayesha had shot her introduction video with the Bigg Boss 17 team and the next day, Ayesha's first promo for the show was revealed wherein she accused Munawar Faruqui of double dating.

Ayesha Khan demands a public apology from Faruqui on Bigg Boss 17.

