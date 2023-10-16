Bigg Boss 17 Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE: Stand-up comedian feels ‘pressure from expectations of people’

Bigg Boss 17 has begun, and this year, the makers have introduced an eclectic mix of celebrities who are all set to entertain the viewers for at least four months. From YouTubers to comedians, TV stars to controversial personalities, this year's celebrity line-up for the show is quite interesting. One name that joined the show after a lot of speculation is Munawar Faruqui. The stand-up comedian is all set to participate in the show. Pinkvilla gets into an exclusive chat with Faruqui. Read on to know what he had to say.

Munawar Faruqui on taking up Bigg Boss 17 offer

Munawar Faruqui was speculated to participate in the last year of Bigg Boss as well, however, it didn't happen and now ending all speculations to rest, Munawar accepted the offer to be a part of Bigg Boss 17. Talking about why he chose to participate in the show this year, Munawar said, "I think the biggest reason for me to do this show is fans. I want to entertain the fans on larger brackets and I feel doing a reality show, this popular on Television is the best option. Bigg Boss enjoys a massive fan following and there are many ardent fans of the show. I am here to connect with more audiences and entertain them."

Have a look at Munawar's Instagram post about his recent project

Munawar on feeling 'pressurized'

We asked the Lock Upp winner about having an upper hand as he has already won a show on similar lines. Munawar said, "Well, there are advantages but there are more disadvantages to the same as people already have a lot of expectations from me since I've won a show earlier. There's a pressure to not let my fans down. When you are new, you get exempted from mistakes but if you've already done something and won it, you won't be spared for your mistakes. I'm looking forward to how my journey in the show will shape up."

Munawar talks about being focused on winning Bigg Boss 17

We asked the comedian-turned-actor about his thoughts on finding love in the house, and he quipped, "Honestly, I'm not up for anything like that and I only want to focus on the game." Talking about his association with Raj Kundra's debut movie, he added, "I'm only a part of the promotions, nothing more."

Pinkvilla wishes Munawar all the best for his journey in Bigg Boss 17.

