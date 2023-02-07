EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Munawar Faruqui recalls his time after spending 37 days in jail: ‘I was unable to sleep’

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui opened up about his arrest in 2021, and the consequences of spending 37 days in jail. “I remember when I had come out of jail, that time was very difficult for me because I had spent 37 days there. That place is not what you imagine it like, or see in films, it’s more than that. So once I came out, 10 to 15 days after that, I was unable to sleep. I used to talk to my doctor, but I was not paying much attention to it. I was just focusing on getting back to work. I had written a song, and wanted to film it,” recalls Munawar Faruqui.

He further adds, “So when I was leaving for the shoot, my cab was waiting for me downstairs. Now, I really like wearing watches, and I never step out of the house without wearing one. So I was looking for it, and kept finding it in the entire house. Ten minutes later I realised that I was already wearing the watch. At that time I felt really bad, and a lot of similar things were happening with me. I used to get zoned out while talking to someone, and would start thinking about something else. Initially I was letting things go, but when this happened, I sat in the cab and immediately called my manager. I told him what happened and said, ‘Bro, I think we need to see a doctor’. Firstly, I was unable to sleep and now I am forgetting things.”