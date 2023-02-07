EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Munawar Faruqui recalls his time after spending 37 days in jail: ‘I was unable to sleep’
Munawar Faruqui says the time after coming out from jail was very difficult for him.
In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui opened up about his arrest in 2021, and the consequences of spending 37 days in jail. “I remember when I had come out of jail, that time was very difficult for me because I had spent 37 days there. That place is not what you imagine it like, or see in films, it’s more than that. So once I came out, 10 to 15 days after that, I was unable to sleep. I used to talk to my doctor, but I was not paying much attention to it. I was just focusing on getting back to work. I had written a song, and wanted to film it,” recalls Munawar Faruqui.
He further adds, “So when I was leaving for the shoot, my cab was waiting for me downstairs. Now, I really like wearing watches, and I never step out of the house without wearing one. So I was looking for it, and kept finding it in the entire house. Ten minutes later I realised that I was already wearing the watch. At that time I felt really bad, and a lot of similar things were happening with me. I used to get zoned out while talking to someone, and would start thinking about something else. Initially I was letting things go, but when this happened, I sat in the cab and immediately called my manager. I told him what happened and said, ‘Bro, I think we need to see a doctor’. Firstly, I was unable to sleep and now I am forgetting things.”
Munawar Faruqui also talks about his time in jail. “There is only one thing that you have to do in jail, aapko time nikalna hai, and that is the only thing that one finds difficult to do. It’s like in the morning, it would be very cold and you have to spend the whole day. So in that small space you keep walking, and I used to do that for hours. I would get tired, but I would still keep doing it to pass time,” says Munawar.
