Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Chaahat Pandey calls Eisha Singh ‘evil’; says THIS contestant should not be trusted

Actress Chaahat Pandey who will be remembered for her ‘solo’ gameplay in the ongoing Bigg Boss 18, was eliminated in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar. After walking out of the house, the actress sat for an exclusive conversation with us. In the conversation, she got candid and opened up about her equation with Rajaj Dalal, her thoughts on which Bigg Boss 18 group is fake, and even called Eisha Singh ‘evil’.

Chaahat Pandey started the conversation saying that her elimination was not unfair. Explaining why she thinks so, she said, “Eviction toh janta ke votes pe hota hain, and mein 14th week taak aayi janta ke support and pyaar se.” (Eviction is based on the audience’s votes and I have come till the 14th week because of audience support and love.)

However, walking out a week before the Grand Finale is a harsh feeling for Chaahat. “Of course, I feel a little bad, I wish I could reach the Finale. But the journey was long and it was good for me. Ek alag achha experience tha,” expressed the actress.

The actress also shared that if she was not eliminated, it should have been Eisha Singh. In her words, “Eisha ko bohot pehle hi nikal jana chahiye tha us ghar se, kyunki Eisha Avinash ke ungli pakad ke yaha taak pohonchi hain.” (Eisha should have been eliminated long back because she has reached so far holding Avinash’s finger)

Talking about her mother confronting Avinash Mishra when she entered the Bigg Boss 18 house in the family week, the actress said that she did what every mother would have done. She stated, “Unhone kuch galat nahi kaha. Kyunki baat jaab bachhe pe aate hain, toh maa ladne marne ke liye bhi taiyyar ho jate hain. Toh mummy bohot hurt thi us chheez se jo bhi Avinash mere liye kaha tha (She didn't say anything wrong. When it comes to their child, mothers are ready to fight and die. So, she was very hurt by Avinash's words.)”

Pandey has been hailed for her solo game play, but she has often been criticized for failing to make meaningful connections inside the house. Talking about this, she clarified, “Connection banaya nahi jata hain, wo aapne aap ban jate hain. Mere jo the Arfeen ji, Digvijay se, wo unfortunately, bohot jaldi unka safar khatam ho gaya. Aur uske baad kisise meri vibe wo match nahi huyi.”

(Connections are not made intentionally; they happen on their own. The bond I had with Arfeen ji and Digvijay, unfortunately, their journey ended very soon. After that, I couldn’t vibe with anyone else in the same way.)

She added that she didn’t make connections inside the house to take advantage of the other person or to gain support.

Talking about her equation with Rajat Dalal, she stated, "Rajat ke side se wo sirf samikaran tha… Rajat ayesa hain ki khud chot dega aur malam bhi khud lagayega. Aur apne baton se palat jate hain, apne shabdon pe tikta nahi hain. Toh ayese insan ko na mein dost bana sakta hhu, na mein bhai bana sakta hu. Ayesa insan bharose ke layak nahi hain."

(From Rajat's side, it was just a matter of convenience... Rajat is the kind of person who will hurt you but also apply ointment himself. However, he often goes back on his words and doesn’t stick to what he says. I cannot consider such a person as a friend or even as a brother. Such a person is not trustworthy.)

Chaahat Pandey also expressed her views on the two groups formed this season. "Eisha, Avinash, Vivian ke jo group hain, unme se Vivian hi jo niswarth bhav se unlogon ke saath hain aur jo imandari se, dil se rishta nibha rahe hain. Chum, Karan, Shilpa ji, inke dosti mujhe real lagti hain.” (Out of them, Vivian is the only one who selflessly supports them and maintains relationships honestly and wholeheartedly. As for Chum, Karan, and Shilpa ji, their friendship seems real to me.)

Lastly, we asked the actress to describe the current contestants inside the Bigg Boss 18 house in one word. She responded, "Karan - Smart, Shilpa ji – Cute and confused, Chum - Pure soul, Avinash- Fake insaan, nakli, Eisha - hashtag Evil Eisha, Vivian - Real man, and Rajat - Very fake person."

