Bigg Boss 18's Gunratan Sadavarte: From being threatened for his participation in show to being a family man, here's all you need to know about him

One of the most promising and fun contestants of Bigg Boss 18 is Advocate Gunratan Sadavarte. Stepping into the world of entertainment, Sadavarte has been seen spreading joy and laughter in the house. He is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining contestants of the show and also quite knowledgeable and experienced. He is often seen sharing his experiences with the contestants on the show. Let's know more about Sadavarte.

Gunratan Sadavarte was threatened as he took up Bigg Boss 18

In a recent conversation with contestants on the show, Gunratan revealed that the moment his name started doing the rounds on the internet regarding his participation in Bigg Boss 18, he got a threatening call from Karachi. Sadavarte mentioned that he immediately informed the team and the makers lodged an FIR beforehand.

Take a look at Gunratan Sadavarte's glimpse from Bigg Boss 18 here:

Gunratan Sadavarte tied the knot with his college love, Jayshree, who works as a doctor and has a keen interest in law. Both Gunratan and Jayshree are dedicated to their careers, but they always prioritize spending quality time with their family. Gunratan frequently shares moments from their family life on social media.

Talking about his early life, Gunratan was born in Nanded, Maharashtra, a city steeped in rich cultural heritage and vibrant history. Raised in a small, close-knit community, he was greatly influenced by his surroundings. His father, Nivrutti Sadavarte, worked tirelessly in the police department while also serving as a corporator for the Bharip Bahujan Federation.

This environment nurtured Gunratan's sense of duty and responsibility from an early age, shaping his values of public service and social justice. Now in his 50s, these principles continue to guide his life.

Gunratan's childhood was defined by a deep curiosity and an unquenchable thirst for knowledge. He stood out not only as a dedicated student but also as someone actively involved in both academics and extracurricular activities. From a young age, he showed a keen interest in law and justice, often engaging in debates and discussions on social issues.

This early passion for public service and advocacy played a pivotal role in shaping his educational and career path. Inspired by his family’s commitment to community welfare, Gunratan aspired to make a meaningful impact through his work.

In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness the angry side of Gunratan Sadavarte.

