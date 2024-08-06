Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Aarya Jadhao and Nikki Tamboli get into a fiery physical fight; BB14 star gets called 'CHEAP'

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The first Bhaucha Dhakka (Weekend Ka Vaar) episode was quite fiery as the new host of the show Ritesh Deshmukh reprimanded people who were wrong and appreciated the ones who are on the right track. In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness yet another catfight between MTV Hustle's rapper Aarya Jadhao and Bigg Boss 15's runner-up Nikki Tamboli.

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5, Aarya and Nikki indulged in a massive fight amidst the Captaincy task. Previously, Nikki and Yogita too were involved in a fight. In the current fight, Tamboli didn't want Jadhao to win the captaincy task and was trying to refrain her from winning the task.

Aarya was agitated with Tamboli's physical proximity and asked Bigg Boss to intervene. During the argument, Aarya called Nikki 'faltu' (useless) and 'cheap'.

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 here:

As Nikki Tamboli tried to block Aarya Jadhao's way and made it difficult for her to perform the Captaincy task, Aarya complained to Bigg Boss about Tamboli pushing her. Nikki told Aarya, "Tithe odaaicha, ithe kaanat nahi orad (Shout there, don't shout in my ears). A furious Aarya screamed and said, "Tujhya kaanat ored (I'll shout in your ears)."

Aarya further said, "Faltu (Useless), Cheap" while Nikki kept her calm and asked if she was done with her outrage. Furthermore, Aarya pushed Nikki resulting in her retorting and then the duo started to push each other while the rest of the contestants tried to intervene.

Apart from Nikki and Aarya, Bigg Boss Marathi 5 also features popular celebrities like Indian Idol season 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant and MTV Splitsvilla X5's Arbaz Patel among others.

Last week, Bigg Boss Marathi 5 witnessed its first eviction. Folk singer Kirtankar Purushottam Patil bid adieu to the show.

