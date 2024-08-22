Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Arbaz Patel reveals he gave captaincy to Nikki Tamboli as her birthday present

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is getting immense love and attention from the viewers. In the previous episodes, after a lot of hard work, Arbaz Patel finally became the captain of the house. However, owing to a new twist in the tale, he gave his captaincy to Nikki Tamboli. In the new promo, Patel revealed that he gave Nikki the captaincy as a birthday gift.

As per the new promo, Arbaz Patel was seen chatting with Ankita Walawalkar, wherein he cribbed about Bigg Boss introducing a new twist in his captaincy. He also added that captaincy comes with the advantage of immunity. Walawalkar told him that he wouldn't get eliminated, to which Patel replied, stating that he is relatively new in the industry.

Furthermore, Arbaz revealed that he had a conversation with Nikki Tamboli on her birthday, and when he asked her what she wanted as a gift, she mentioned that she'd like to become captain of the house. He further shared that when Bigg Boss gave him a choice, he decided to give Nikki captaincy as her birthday present.

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss Marathi here:

Ankita Walawalkar added that she felt Patel would give the captaincy to Vaibhav. Arbaz mentioned that he had given a word to Nikki, and thus he gifted her the captaincy.

MTV Splitsvilla X5's Arbaz Patel was given a choice either to remain captain or give up his captaincy in return for luxuries for the contestants of the house. He chose to give up his captaincy.

Since Day 1, Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel have been great friends. They play on one team. Viewers often witness them flirting with each other. In an initial episode, Arbaz made a heart from chopped tomatoes, especially for Nikki Tamboli, which left her blushing.