Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 47: Mahesh Bhatt-Pooja Bhatt recalling past hardships and more; 3 unmissable moments

Bigg Boss OTT 2 E47: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is becoming more intense as the grand finale approaches. In the 7th week of the show hosted by Salman Khan, there have been many exciting moments, explosive revelations, and unexpected clashes that kept the audience engaged. One special event was the BB Hotel task, where contestants met their family members after 45 days. It was a heartwarming moment for viewers to see the emotional interactions between the contestants and their loved ones. Notably, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt also visited the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house to meet his daughter Pooja Bhatt in the 47th episode. Apart from that, many other interesting moments in today's episode were worth watching.

Here are 3 unmissable moments of Bigg Boss OTT 2's 47th episode:

Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt recall past hardships:

During the BB Hotel task, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt visited the Bigg Boss house to meet his daughter, Pooja Bhatt. As he entered the house, he warmly greeted all the contestants with hugs and kisses. He asked Manisha Rani not to speak and communicated with her through silence. Mahesh Bhatt had one-on-one conversations with each contestant, sharing life lessons using examples from his own life.

Mahesh Bhatt talks about his alcohol addiction :

During a conversation with Elvish Yadav, Mr. Mahesh Bhatt shared a touching story. He revealed feeling sad when he saw Elvish crying. Mr. Bhatt narrated an incident from his past when he was drunk and lying on the road. That moment made him realize that he had become an alcoholic. He said that when he returned home and held his daughter, Shaheen Bhatt, she turned away from him, which made him realize that he needed to change. Since then, he stopped drinking and hasn't touched alcohol for almost 36 years. Mr. Bhatt advised Elvish that when someone makes a mistake, they should try to do better in life. He praised Elvish for being a strong person and learning from his mistakes. Later, Pooja took her father inside and they sat on the sofa in the living room. The housemates asked him what he would like from the BB House, and he simply requested half a cup of green tea.

Recalling struggling days:

Mahesh Bhatt shared a difficult time in his past when he was jobless, and his only responsibility was taking his daughter, Pooja, to school and carrying her water bottle. He talked about how challenging it was to manage the household when he was desperate for money. During that time, Pooja's mother took her to auditions for modeling as she was good-looking as a child. Fortunately, Pooja got selected and earned Rs. 300 for a print advertisement. Mahesh Bhatt mentioned that he accompanied her to the shoot, carrying her bag and water bottle. He emphasized that Pooja's earnings supported their family when he was unemployed.

Mahesh Bhatt talks to Manisha:

During a conversation with Manisha Rani, Mahesh Bhatt advised her to embrace her true personality and be confident in herself. He emphasized the importance of staying genuine and humble even after achieving success. Mahesh praised Manisha for her accomplishments in life. In a light-hearted moment, Manisha joked with him, saying that she would love to work with him in one of his films in the future.

Pooja Bhatt talks about Sunny Leone:

Pooja shared with the other contestants that when Sunny Leone was in the Bigg Boss house, she wanted to cast Sunny in one of her films. But due to lack of time, she couldn't wait for Sunny's answer. So, she sent her father, Mahesh Bhatt, to talk to Sunny in the Bigg Boss house, and Sunny agreed to do the film. She added how Sunny's decision changed Pooja's life, and now, her father's entry into the Bigg Boss house again might bring more positive changes for her.

Before leaving the Bigg Boss house, Mr. Bhatt praised Pooja for playing the game well and advised her to remain true to herself outside the show too. Pooja shared with him how casting Sunny Leone in her film was a life-changing experience, all thanks to the Bigg Boss house. Mr. Bhatt acknowledged this and thanked Bigg Boss. As he left the house, he gave a star to Bebika Dhurve.

BB Hotel tasks winners being declared:

In the 47th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the BB Hotel task concluded with all the inmates' family members visiting the house. In the previous episode, Avinash Sachdev's mother gave a star to Pooja Bhatt, and Manisha Rani's father gave a star to Abhishek Malhan. In today's episode, Abhishek's mother gave a star to Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar's mother gave a star to Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt gave a star to Bebika Dhurve, Elvish Yadav's father gave a star to Abhishek, and Bebika Dhurve's father gave a star to Pooja.

After the task ended, Pooja Bhatt had 3 stars, and Abhishek Malhan had 2 stars. As a result, these two contestants will compete in the last captaincy task, and the winner of that task will become the first finalist of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan guiding Manisha Rani:

Elvish Yadav advised Manisha not to make flirty comments while talking to him. He said it can make things awkward and might not look good to people outside the house. Elvish told Manisha that it's okay to have fun and joke around, but constantly mentioning kissing could create a negative image for her. Later, Abhishek also talked to Manisha and agreed with what Elvish said. He explained that such comments might not be perceived well by viewers outside the house and could affect her game. Abhishek mentioned that even Elvish's father indirectly hinted to her that such jokes may not be appropriate.

