Bigg Boss OTT 2's Jiya Shankar performs on Salman Khan's special song from her debut Marathi movie Ved; WATCH

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jiya Shankar is a beauty! The talented actress recently met her fans at an event. She also performed on the popular song from her debut movie Ved. Shankar played one of the leads in the Riteish Deshmukh-led bi-lingual movie Ved. The movie had Deshmukh and his Bhau, Salman Khan making his grand appearance in the movie in a promotional song Ved Lavlay.

As Jiya attended an event recently, she chose to wear an orange-colored, beautiful traditional attire as she interacted with her fans and also performed on the popular track of the movie. The crowd seemed to enjoy Shankar's performance and cheered for her while she flashed her charming smile.

Take a look at Jiya Shankar's dance moves on Ved Lavlay here:

Jiya Shankar made her big screen debut with Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Dsouza's Ved wherein she played the character of Satya's (played by Riteish) love interest Nisha. Satya's life takes a major turn when Nisha abandons him. Satya gets heartbroken and develops a habit of drinking alcohol. His life changes when his childhood friend Shravani marries him.

While Ved was liked by many, Jiya got a major push in her career.

After the success of Ved, Jiya Shankar participated in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and was one of the most talked about contestants on the show. She showcased her strong personality and took a stand for herself. She was one of the few contestants to have a major argument with co-contestant Pooja Bhatt.

Shankar's chemistry with Abhishek Malhan was quite appreciated and fans fondly called them #AbhiYa. Jiya's bond with Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naaz and Jad Hadid were also liked by the audiences.

Apart from Ved and Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jiya has been a part of shows like Kaatelal & Sons, Pishachini and Meri Hanikarak Biwi.

