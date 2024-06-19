Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Anil Kapoor on challenges he might face while hosting show; 'I can't...'

Anil Kapoor is all set to entertain the audience with his hosting skills as the new host for Bigg Boss OTT 3. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor got into an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla wherein he spoke about challenges that he might face as a host, his thoughts on the previous season's contestants, and more. Read on to know more.

Anil Kapoor on challenges as a host of Bigg Boss OTT 3

When asked about challenges that he might face as the new host of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Anil Kapoor gave an impressive answer by mentioning that he never assumes things before they happen. He added that he wouldn't have been able to take up risky projects if he assumed things beforehand.

He said, "I don't know. You just go for it, I mean, how can I predict what's going to come my way? I don't care. I care for that moment and then move on to the next thing. I can't overthink about it. There are so many things that I did that didn't perform well, while I felt they would've done well. That's not in my control. It's the universe."

Take a look at Anil Kapoor's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here:

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 host added, "You have to do your best and if everything comes together, it will do well. Aur agar nahi chala, toh nahi chala, kya kar sakte hai? (If it doesn't work, one can't do anything about it) You have to hope for the best and that's what I do."

The Animal actor said, "I was watching somebody's interview related to cricket wherein they stated that when you go on the field with fear of losing, you won't be able to perform. You have to go out there with an attitude that it is going to be successful and that's what I'm doing."

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all set to stream from June 21, 2024.

