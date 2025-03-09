Kuch Ankahi Returns: When and where to watch Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan starrer Pakistani women-centric drama?
As makers of Kuch Ankahi are set to bring the show back on screens, read to know when and where to watch this women-centric Pakistani drama starring Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan.
Kuch Ankahi is a show which holds a special space in the hearts of many fans. And it's the demand of the audience due to which the makers of the show are set to bring back this Pakistani drama on the Television screens. Kuch Ankahi is a progressive drama that explores themes of women's empowerment.
Starring a powerful cast such as Sajad Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan in lead roles, Kuch Ankahi is a must-watch, and fans can now easily have access to this drama as it is being re-released.
When and where to watch Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan's show Kuch Ankahi?
Kuch Ankahi, the beloved Pakistani show of the audiences, has returned to Television screens. Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan's Pakistani drama will be available to watch on Zindagi DTH from March 9, 2025, onward.
Official Trailer and Plot of Pakistani drama Kuch Ankahi
Pakistani drama Kuch Ankahi explores the dreams and journeys of three sisters while highlighting the quest for equality for women in a patriarchal society. The series focuses on women's social progress by featuring characters from various backgrounds, including a poor maid, a middle-class real estate agent, and a wealthy businesswoman.
Sajal Aly's portrayal of Aaliya is both inspiring and empowering. Her character inspires every woman today to be ambitious, independent and determined to create one's own identity. Meanwhile, Bilal Abbas Khan's character, Salman, who portrays a middle class and is a real estate agent by profession, is Aaliya's professional rival. The 27-episode show Kuch Ankahi originally premiered on ARY Digital. The show aired from January 7, 2023, to July 15, 2023.
Cast and Crew of Kuch Ankahi
Apart from Sajad Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan, Kuch Ankahi also stars Sheheryar Munawar, Syed Mohammad Ahmed, Irsa Ghazal, Mira Sethi, Qudsia Ali, Vaneeza Ahmed and Ali Safina in lead roles. Produced by Humayun Saeed and Shehzad Naseeb, the show is helmed by Nadeem Baig.
