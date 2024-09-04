Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Promo: Friends turn foe as Nikki Tamboli and Janhvi Killekar get into major fight; latter says, 'Ti tar nirlaj aahe'

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 has been getting massive love from audiences across Maharashtra. The dynamics of the show have changed considerably after the host of the show, Riteish Deshmukh, exposed Nikki Tamboli's team talking ill about her in Chakravyuh's room. In the upcoming episodes, once-friends Janhvi Killekar and Nikki Tamboli will be seen locking horns during a brawl over food.

Nikki Tamboli and Janvi Killekar's fight

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5, Nikki Tamboli and Janhvi Killekar are seen getting into a heated argument. Nikki denied taking over house duties and demanded freshly cooked food, which left Janhvi furious. She pointed out how Tamboli doesn't wish to contribute to house duties but is expecting people to cook for her. Janhvi said, "Ti Tar nirlaj aahe, tila fukatach pahije (She is shameless. She wants everything easy).

Take a look at the promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 here:

Nikki gave it back to Janhvi in the same promo and argued with her. She said, "Mazya wakdyat gela tar mi kasa tyancha gala pakadtey, he mala shikavtayat. Yancha chhati var basnaar ithe, bagha. (If she behaves wrongly with me, I will take her class. I will cause her more problems; you wait and watch)."

Furthermore, Janhvi added that Nikki should cook for herself. Killekar also added that if Tamboli has even a little bit of shame left, she should not eat the food cooked by her.

Nikki Tamboli turned rebel in the previous episode

In the previous episode, Nikki Tamboli started to throw tantrums and irritate the housemates. She announced that she'd not do any house duties. Varsha, Aarya, and Abhijeet, among others, tried to explain to her that she shouldn't behave like that. Varsha told her that she can't do everything according to her wish.

Later, Nikki started to behave like a rebel and started breaking important house rules like sleeping during the day. Many times, Bigg Boss punished the entire house for one person breaking the rule and thus Abhijeet Sawant tried to explain to Tamboli not to do what she was doing, but Tamboli remained adamant and mentioned that she wanted to sleep for at least ten minutes.

The previous Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Bhaucha Dhakka episode

The previous Bhaucha Dhakka episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 was filled with Riteish Deshmukh reprimanding almost everyone. He questioned Arbaz Patel about his feelings for Nikki Tamboli despite being in a committed relationship outside the show. Deshmukh also questioned the entire housemates for not asking Arbaz the same question. He added that Arbaz played the victim card throughout the week while most of the contestants fell prey to his trap and started to sympathize with him, not considering Nikki Tamboli and Abhijeet Sawant's stance.

Riteish Deshmukh appreciated Abhijeet Sawant's gameplay in the previous week and mentioned that he stood out with his principles, morals, and sportsman spirit.

Riteish Deshmukh exposed Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel

In the previous Bhaucha Dhakka episode, Riteish Deshmukh played the clip where Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel patched up but pretended to continue their fight later.

In the last week, the show had an exciting 'no elimination' twist. Deshmukh announced Ankita Walawalkar's eviction; however, it turned out to be a prank.

