Do you remember Mona Singh from Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin? These nostalgic pics from 22 years ago will make you feel old

Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin is an iconic series that remains a favorite among millennials to this day. Premiering in 2003, the show struck a chord with the audience due to its refreshing storyline. While office rom-coms were not very common at the time, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin broke stereotypes. The beloved Mona Singh portrayed the lead role, and now, as the show marks its 22nd anniversary, she is feeling nostalgic.

Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin completes 22 years

Mona Singh uploaded a series of unseen photos from the days when they shot Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. She shared several photos with her co-stars, and Saif Ali Khan, who had appeared as the guest on the show. The actress even shared some unseen moments of her. She shared a total of 16 photos, and each picture screams nostalgia. The images from those days make us feel old, as it was one of favorite shows during childhood. This post will surely bring a smile to your face.

Sharing this post, Mona Singh wrote, "Hello Sept 22 years of “Jassi jaisi koi nahi” cherishing the memories n forever grateful for all the love."

Take a look at Mona Singh's post here-

After Mona shared this post, fans instantly flooded the comment section. While actor Nakuul Mehta commented, "Greatest," Pulkit Samrat wrote, "Loveeeeee it!!!!"

A fan wrote, "Nostalgia. My all time fav show!! Happy 22 years of Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin."

Another netizen commented, "My childhood favourite show," and so on, the comments continued.

More about Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin

Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin was one of the big hit shows of the early 2000s. The show starred Mona Singh, Apurva Agnihotri, Rakshanda Khan, Gaurav Gera, Manini Mishra and more in pivotal roles.

It revolved around the life of Jasmeet Walia, aka Jassi, an average-looking girl. Despite being very intelligent, she faces several difficulties as she is often judged by her looks. Jasmeet lands a job with Gulmohar, a leading fashion agency headed by Armaan Suri. The story then follows their love story and how Jassi becomes an important person at the company.

Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin aired from September 1, 2003, to May 4, 2006.

