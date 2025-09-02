Vash Level 2 India Box Office: Janki Bodiwala starrer supernatural flick records good hold, collects Rs 60 lakh on first Monday

The latest Gujarati movie, Vash Level 2, is doing well at the box office. Starring Janki Bodiwala in the lead along with Hitu Kanodia, Monal Gajjar, and Hiten Kumar in pivotal roles, the supernatural drama has recorded a good hold on its first Monday, following an impressive opening weekend.

Vash Level 2 debuted with Rs 1.15 crore on its opening day. The movie witnessed a further drop and collected Rs 80 lakh on day 2 and day 3 each. It saw a solid spike on day 4 and netted Rs 1.50 crore, which was followed by Rs 1.75 crore on day 5. The extended opening weekend of Vash Level 2 reached Rs 6 crore.

Advertisement

Vash Level 2 adds Rs 60 lakh to the tally on Day 6

As per estimates, the psychological supernatural movie added Rs 60 lakh to the tally, witnessing a drop of 25 per cent from Thursday. The total cume of Vash Level 2 now stands at Rs 6.60 crore net at the Indian box office.

The Janki Bodiwala movie is performing well, but needs better legs on weekdays. Since the movie received a positive response, it should have recorded better box office trends. Vash Level 2 should aim for a spike on Tuesday because of the discounted ticket prices.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Vash Level 2 Are As Under

Day India Net Box Office 1 Rs 1.15 crore 2 Rs 80 lakh 3 Rs 80 lakh 4 Rs 1.50 crore 5 Rs 1.75 crore 6 Rs 60 lakh (est.) Total Rs 6.60 crore net in 6 days

Vash Level 2 in cinemas

Vash Level 2 is now playing in a cinema near you. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Box Office: Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam remains strong on first Monday, hits Rs 1.90 crore in Kerala