Shweta Tiwari’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay to Mona Singh’s Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi: Iconic shows that ruled Indian television in early 2000s

The early 2000s was a golden era for television, not just for the audiences but also for the shows that ruled the hearts of millions. These iconic television shows turned actors like Shweta Tiwari, Mona Singh, Sakshi Tanwar, Karanvir Bohra, Juhi Parmar, and Smriti Irani into household names.

Let’s take a look at some of these unforgettable shows that provided endless entertainment to Indian audiences.

List of iconic television shows in the early 2000s

Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which ran from 2001 to 2008, is a landmark in Indian television history. As Asia's first romantic drama, it enthralled audiences with its intense love story, emotional highs and lows, and unforgettable characters.

The show introduced the iconic character Komolika, played by Urvashi Dholakia, whose shrewd and determined nature left a lasting impression.

The show was produced by Balaji Telefilms and gained popularity because of the iconic characters, Prerna, Anurag Basu, Rishab Bajaj, and Komolika. The star cast consisted of Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan, Urvashi Dholakia, and Ronit Roy in the lead roles.

Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi

Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin remains a landmark in Indian television history, celebrated as an iconic show. Jassi’s evolution from a modest, unassuming girl to a self-assured woman deeply connected with audiences, highlighting the importance of inner beauty and embracing oneself.

Viewers were emotionally drawn to Jassi’s challenges, friendships, and her romance with Armaan. Even years after the series ended, fans fondly recall Jassi’s journey. The show featured Mona Singh and Apoorva Agnihotri in the lead roles.

Shararat

Shararat is undoubtedly a classic show that made a significant impact on Indian television. Centered on the lives of three generations of witches—Nani, her daughter, and her granddaughter Jiya—the show masterfully combined magic, humor, and relatable family dynamics.

Nani’s spells frequently went awry, resulting in comical situations. Running from 2003 to 2006, Shararat became a cherished part of the early 2000s TV era.

Its memorable title track and lovable characters are still fondly remembered by viewers. Shruti Seth, Karanvir Bohra, and Farida Jalal were in the lead roles.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, often referred to as KGGK, was a trailblazing Indian television soap opera that aired from 2000 to 2008.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show made a lasting impact for various reasons. KGGK centered on the Agarwal family, exploring their relationships and the intricacies of living in a joint family.

It struck a chord with viewers through its portrayal of relatable family dynamics, emotional struggles, and intergenerational bonds. The show’s main character, Parvati Agarwal, played by Sakshi Tanwar, was a strong and principled woman who kept her family united. The show featured Sakshi Tanwar, Kiran Karmarkar, and Ali Asgar in lead roles.

Kasamh Se

Kasamh Se, an Indian television soap opera that aired from 2006 to 2009, made a lasting impression for several reasons. The show centered on the love story of Bani Walia (played by Prachi Desai) and Jai Walia (played by Ram Kapoor).

Their romance, marked by challenges, misunderstandings, and family opposition, captivated viewers. Memorable dialogues and emotional scenes became part of pop culture.

Prachi Desai, who portrayed Bani, became a household name through the show, and her unconventional pairing with Ram Kapoor gained widespread popularity among audiences.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, often referred to as Kyunki…, is a legendary Hindi daily soap that aired on Star Plus from July 3, 2000, to November 6, 2008. It became the first Indian show to reach 1,000 episodes, earning a spot in the Limca Book of Records.

The show achieved double-digit TRPs for six consecutive years, peaking at 22.4 in May 2001, making it the most successful serial of its era. Kyunki… was a pivotal moment for producer Ekta Kapoor and StarPlus, paving the way for other iconic shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show consisted of Smriti Irani and Amar Updhyay in the lead roles.

Kumkum– Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan

Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan is an Indian television series that aired on Star Plus from 2002 to 2009. The story centers on the Wadhwa family and their daughter-in-law, Kumkum.

The show consistently dominated its time slot on Star Plus, running for seven successful years with nearly 1,500 episodes. In honor of the show's anniversary, recently Juhi Parmar shared the title track, which garnered almost 20 million views.

Fans were delighted by a special reunion where Juhi and Hussain recreated their enchanting on-screen chemistry. They performed a beautiful rendition of the iconic song Aakhon Se Tune Yeh Kya Keh Diya, originally by Aamir Khan and Rani Mukherjee, offering a nostalgic tribute to their beloved characters.

Indian television has seen iconic shows like Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Shararat, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasamh Se, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan ruling the TRP charts over the years. These shows captivated audiences with their memorable characters and stories, leaving a legacy in Indian TV history.

