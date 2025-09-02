Newswrap, September 1: Prasanth Neel gears up for Jr NTR's Dragon international schedule, Coolie inches closer to Rs 500 crore mark

From Lokesh Kanagaraj opening up on Coolie not meeting fans' expectations to Kannada filmmaker SS David's unfortunate demise, here are all the top headlines of the day.

Prasanth Neel gears up for his first-ever international schedule with Jr NTR

Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Prasanth Neel has planned his first-ever international schedule for his upcoming movie with Jr NTR. A major portion of Dragon will be shot abroad, which is the first time for a Neel film.

Farhan Akhtar reveals whether Jee Le Zaraa will be made with a new star cast

In a recent interview, Farhan Akhtar confirmed that Jee Le Zaraa will definitely happen. He hinted at the uncertainty of the involvement of the original cast. "I can't comment on the cast anymore... But will the film happen? The film will happen." For the unversed, Jee Le Zaraa was announced with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

Kannada filmmaker SS David passed away at 55

Noted Kannada filmmaker SS David took his last breath on September 1st. He passed away due to sudden heart attack at the age of 55. David was known for directing ‘Jaihind’ and ‘Dhairya’, and writing ‘Police Story’.

Coolie hits Rs 490 crore, set to cross Rs 500 crore worldwide soon

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Coolie grossed over Rs 490 crore by the end of its 3rd weekend at the worldwide box office. The crime action drama is all set to wind its theatrical run at the Rs 500 crore mark. It will be the third Rajinikanth film to hit this milestone after 2.0 and Jailer.

Lokesh Kanagaraj opens up on Coolie not meeting fans' expectations

In a recent interview, Lokesh Kanagaraj spilled the beans on his latest movie Coolie not meeting fans' expectations. He said, "I can't criticize audience expectations. For Coolie I didn't say it's time travel/LCU, but the audience expected that. I'll never write stories for their expectations. If it meets the expectations, then it's good; if not, I'll try."



