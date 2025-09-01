When Kunickaa Sadanand opened up on her controversial affair with Kumar Sanu: 'His wife would come outside my house and scream'

Kunickaa Sadanand has been making headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss 19. The actress is showing off her bold and fearless side, and the audience is enjoying it.

Ahead of entering the controversial house, the Hum Saath Saath Hai actress sat down for a conversation with Siddharth Kanan and opened up about her controversial affair with singer Kumar Sanu.

Advertisement

The actress-advocate recalled being in a relationship with the veteran musician for six years, while the latter was married to his first wife, Rita Bhattacharya. Sadanand also revealed that she and Sanu had considered each other to be husband and wife.

Kunickaa Sadanand on her affair with Kumar Sanu

Right before stepping into the Bigg Boss house, Kunickaa Sadanand revealed that she met with Kumar Sanu in Ooty, and shortly after, they went on to be in a relationship.

The actress said, "We were having dinner together, and he got very drunk. He started crying and wanted to jump from the hotel window. He was deeply depressed. His sister, nephew, and I had to hold him down.”

Kunickaa went on to add, "I got very emotional because he was truly suffering. He didn't want to break his marriage or leave his children. After calming him down, I reminded him of his responsibilities towards his kids and work. I think that moment brought us closer. After that, he returned and moved to a flat near mine. We began exchanging food, and I helped him lose weight. That's how the relationship began."

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the conversation with the entertainment journalist, Sadanand revealed that the former partners would appear together in public only when Sanu was to perform. She claimed that she would help the singer choose clothes for the event.

However, things went down when Kumar Sanu’s then-wife, Rita, learned of the affair. "His wife smashed my car with a hockey stick. She would come outside my house and scream. But I understood her. She wanted money for her children; she wasn't wrong. She said she didn't want him back,” said Kunickaa.

The strained relationship between Kumar Sanu and Kunickaa led to the duo parting ways.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali locks horns with Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal calls Ashnoor Kaur 'badtameez'