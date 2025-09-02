Bigg Boss 19, September 1, Episode Highlights: Ashnoor Kaur gets immunity after Kunickaa Sadanand loses her captaincy

Bigg Boss 19, September 1, Episode Highlights: When Tanya complains about not completing 1000 steps, Farrhana teases her by asking what she does at work. Tanya then mentions how Zeishan constantly mocks her for saying the truth about her lifestyle. She complains about people making a big deal about her achievements.

Tanya refuses to clean smoking area

Advertisement

Zeishan asks Tanya to clean the smoking area. Tanya retorts. Kunickaa instantly defends Tanya by saying she won't clean it, as she might have an allergy. Neelam also supports Tanya. Baseer asks her to either clean the washroom or clean the smoking zone. Baseer says that Tanya's food should be stopped. Nehal also questions Tanya for not performing her full duty. Baseer, Zeishan and Nehal argue with Tanya as she declines cleaning the smoking zone.

Neelam offers to clean the smoking area on behalf of Tanya. Baseer then tells that if she wants to do, she can. Zeishan says that he will not give food to Tanya. Tanya and Zeishan get into an argument. Neelam cleans the area on Tanya's behalf. Zeishan says that Tanya purposely refused as she wants to make an issue of the topic to get the limelight. Baseer says that Tanya is loving the attention.

Tanya tells Neelam that Zeishan has set a false narrative against her. Baseer tells Tanya that he considered her graceful, but now she is throwing a tantrum. Tanya gets emotional upon hearing.

Advertisement

Gaurav teases Mridul and Natalia. Everyone discusses Tanya playing the victim, but Kunickaa opposes. Baseer and Gaurav get into an argument with Kunickaa.

Kunickaa reminds Baseer about house duties, but then he and Zeishan question her for assigning duties. Baseer reminds Kunickaa that she isn't the captain. Nehal then mentions that Kunickaa and Tanya just want attention. Tanya worries about her family's opinion and mentions that maybe her family will not allow her in the house.

Farrhana Bhatt gets into a fight with Neelam, Kunickaa and Baseer

Zeishan and Neelam argue over Kunickaa's behavior. When Farrhana interrupts, Neelam asks her not to interrupt. Farrhana gets angry over Neelam's behavior and calls her Kunickaa's "chamchi". She then calls Neelam "do paise ki ladki." Neelam loses her calm and gets emotional. As Neelam cries, Nehal and Baseer ask her to calm down. Kunickaa gets upset.

Nehal and Tanya get into an argument over breakfast. Tanya decides not to cook. Farrhana then lock horns with Kunickaa. When Kunickaa questions Farrhana for passing a statement on Neelam, Farrhana bursts out in anger at Kunickaa.

Advertisement

Later, when Baseer is cleaning, Farrhana's spoon and a little food drop on the floor. Baseer asks her to clean it, but she refuses. This leads to a major argument between her and Baseer.

Gaurav Khanna explains to Farrhana Bhatt to come to a common ground with Baseer Ali so that there are no massive fights. Baseer decides not to let go. Zeishan and Amaal discuss how Baseer should control his anger.

When Farrhana and Tanya discuss what Baseer did, Tanya questions the former for calling Neelam "Do kodi ki aurat" as Neelam is her friend. Farrhana claims that Neelam is not her friend. Tanya questions her comment for Neelam, but Farrhana mentions that she can't listen to everyone. Tanya slams Farrhana for passing this comment on Neelam.

When Nehal sees Baseer, Baseer asks her not to watch him too much, otherwise she would fall in love. Farrhana questions Baseer about her makeup pouch, but doesn't answer.

Advertisement

Kunickaa Sadanand is officially sacked as the captain

Bigg Boss calls all contestants to the assembly room. As Kunickaa Sadanand is no longer the captain, Bigg Boss ask contestants if Kunickaa should get the captainship immunity. The contestants agree that Kunickaa shouldn't get the immunity.

Neelam, Mridul and Tanya support Kunickaa and want her as the captain. However, Zeishan, Abhishek, Baseer and Pranit oppose this. As the majority decide not to accept Kunickaa as the captain, Kunickaa doesn't get the immunity. This means she can get nominated next week. Kunickaa is sacked as the captain.

Ashnoor Kaur gets immunity

Bigg Boss then asks the contestants to save one contestant from the next nominations. After much discussion, the contestants decide to select one among two contestants -Ashnoor and Abhishek. While many agree to choose one among the two, Kunickaa disagrees with them and even Baseer, who represented her. She wants one from Tanya, Neelam and Natalia to get the immunity.

However, all disagree with Kunickaa. They decide to choose between Ashnoor and Abhishek. After all the voting, Ashnoor Kaur gets the immunity, which means she is saved from the next nominations.

Baseer Ali is upset

Gaurav mentions how Kunickaa should have taken Baseer's name. Baseer gets furious, saying that not Kunickaa or any other contestant took his name. Baseer asks Gaurav to stick to his decision and not build a different narrative.

Advertisement

Kunickaa calls Ashnoor oversmart. Tanya says Ashnoor, Mridul, Nehal, Baseer and Zeishan are big players.

Gaurav questions Baseer for being upset. Baseer asks Gaurav and others why they didn't choose him along with Ashnoor and Abhishek for the immunity. He gets upset and calls it "unfair."

Awez gets upset as Baseer hurled abuses at all contestants, as he was not chosen. Awez mentions that he will not remain quiet if he hears abuses next time. The episode ends.

ALSO READ: When Kunickaa Sadanand opened up on her controversial affair with Kumar Sanu: 'His wife would come outside my house and scream'