7 TV couples who welcomed their first child after years of being together: Apurva Agnihotri-Shilpa Saklani and more

Many TV stars, like Apurva Agnihotri, Shilpa Agnihotri, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary found love on and off the screen, leading to dreamy marriages. However, they chose to take their time before embracing parenthood, balancing their careers and personal lives before starting a family.

Here’s a complete list of actors who welcomed their first child after years of togetherness.

1. Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary

Debina and Gurmeet, who met and fell in love while working on a TV show, married in 2011. Early in their marriage, they focused on their careers before deciding to start a family.

After several unsuccessful attempts, Debina successfully conceived their first child through IVF and welcomed their daughter, Lianna, in April 2022.

To their surprise, Debina naturally conceived again shortly after Lianna’s birth, and the couple welcomed their second daughter, Divisha, in November last year.

2. Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani

Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani, who tied the knot in 2004, were always hopeful about becoming parents. However, it was only after 18 years of marriage that their dream came true, with the arrival of their daughter, Ishaani. The couple has chosen not to disclose whether she was born via surrogacy or adopted.

3. Neha Marda and Ayushman Agarwal

Neha Marda, known for her role in Balika Vadhu, married Patna-based businessman Ayushman Agrawal in 2012. After a decade of marriage, the couple decided to start a family, welcoming their first child, a baby girl named Anaya, in April of this year.

4. Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth

In March 2023, they announced that they were expecting their first child. Excited for the arrival, they are preparing to welcome the baby at the end of this month or in the first week of August. To cherish this special time, they are enjoying vacations together, participating in maternity photoshoots, and recently celebrated an elaborate baby shower.

5. Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, who got married in Goa in 2013, celebrated the arrival of their first child in February 2021, seven years after their wedding. They are now relishing their role as parents, with their son Aarav being the focal point of their lives.

6. Nakuul Mehta and Jankee

Nakuul Mehta, known for his role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, married his soulmate Jankee in 2012. It wasn't until nine years later that they welcomed their first child, a son named Sufi, who was born in February 2021. Sufi is frequently seen basking in the affection and attention from his parents.

7. Jay bhanushali and Mahhi Vij

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij cherish their daughter Tara, who arrived in 2019, nearly eight years after their marriage. Due to difficulties with natural conception, Tara was born through IVF. She frequently appears in Jay and Mahhi's social media posts.

These couples' journeys give us a peek into their unique experiences as parents. Behind the scenes, they face the ups and downs of raising their children with love and care, making their stories relatable and heartwarming for their fans.

