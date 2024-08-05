Drashti Dhami's prenatal workout video receives love from Mouni Roy, Rubina Dilaik; check out their reactions

Drashti Dhami, a well-known TV actress, is currently pregnant with her first child with her husband Niraj Khemka. Despite her pregnancy, she is dedicated to maintaining her workout routine to ensure a smooth delivery. Mouni Roy and Rubina Dilaik have both expressed admiration for her exercise regimen.

Drashti Dhami took to her social media handle to post her workout routine from the gym. She wore a black tank top, and leggings, showed off her baby bump, and was seen doing upper body workouts with dumbells. Rubina Dilaik who is a new mommy to twins, could not stop appreciating along with Mouni Roy who reacted with heart emojis.

Drashti gave a trigger warning in her caption and wrote, "Disclaimer: Do not try this at home or anywhere else without your doctors/ trainers supervision." The actress is being very consistent with her fitness regime, even during her pregnancy. As per a report by Bollywood Shaadis, she is 28 weeks pregnant and has been constantly sharing with her fans, her pregnancy exercise routine. The mom-to-be has been doing back strengthening, lunges, squats, and many more full-body workouts.

Writing about her mom body in progress the Geet actress wrote, "Cooking up a baby & some serious gains at the gym Don’t worry I have got a doctor’s note for these reps. #MomBodInProgess, with a disclaimer." The 40-year-old actress gave an insight into how she has been cooking for her baby and then working on her physique.

For the unversed, the Madhubala actress has not left exercising despite having a baby bump. It looks like heavy workouts are making her pregnancy journey smooth. Drashti always has given importance to the fact that the fellow mommies should take the advice of the doctor and get supervised by the trainer, to do the workouts.

Talking about Drashti's personal life, she got married to Niraj in 2015 and had taken to social media to announce to the world, that they would be parents soon, in October 2024. They posted a cute video where they were seen holding drinks in their hands. They held a poster that read, "Could be Pink, Could be Blue. All we know is that we are due! October 2024." The clip showcased the family celebrating the happy occasion.

