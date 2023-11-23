EXCLUSIVE Bigg Boss 17: Cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan and actor Madhur Mittal to grace Weekend Ka Vaar

It's Weekend Ka Vaar time of the week!

Pinkvilla is back with yet another exclusive update from Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar. Recently, we exclusively informed the fans that the Internet sensation Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, is all set to be a part of Bigg Boss 17. He will soon enter the show and will also stay inside the house with the inmates. We also informed the viewers about Sunny Leone gracing the Weekend Ka Vaar episode this week to promote her recent song, Third Party. Sunny will be accompanied by Abhishek Singh (an IAS-turned actor).

Muttiah Muralitharan and Madhur Mittal will grace Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan and actor Madhur Mittal will also grace the Weekend Ka Vaar episode to promote their upcoming project. The duo will be seen interacting with Salman Khan and might also interact with the contestants on the show.

Cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan and actor Madhur Mittal will be seen promoting their upcoming movie, 800. The movie is a biopic of popular cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan.

Nominations for Bigg Boss 17 this week

This week, after an interesting nominations procedure, contestants like Anurag Dobhal (punished by Bigg Boss), Jigna Vora (nominated by Arun Mashettey), Sana Raees Khan (nominated by Jigna Vora), Sunny Aryaa (nominated by Aishwarya Sharma), and Ankita Lokhande (nominated by Rinku Dhawan) are in danger zone. This week, contestant Navid Sole faced a mid-week eviction.

The major highlights of Bigg Boss 17 this week

The major highlight of the show this week is Dimag Room members targeting Dum Room and nominating JIgna Vora, Rinku Dhawan, and Navid Sole. This angered Jigna and Rinku. Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain's friendship faced turmoil, and the duo are now playing separately.

Dum Room members have been banning Khanzaadi for her behavior. One of the major attractions of this week was Bigg Boss giving a cleanliness ultimatum to the contestants.

