EXCLUSIVE: Faadu actor Abhilash Thapliyal wishes to go on Koffee With Karan after The Kapil Sharma Show

Abhilash Thapliyal's journey as SK Sir in TVF's Aspirants to Faadu has been very inspiring, and he is an actor to watch out for in the future. After his recent announcement of being a part of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Faadu with Pavail Gulati and Saiyami Kher, his look in the show was teased, and netizens could not believe it. Life also came full circle when the actor was on 'The Kapil Sharma's show' for the promotions of his upcoming film Blurr. It was 5 years ago when the actor was amongst the audience in The Kapil Sharma's show, and now he was invited on the show as a guest with Taapsee Pannu and team to promote his film.

Speaking about it Abhilash says, "As an outsider when you enter the industry, you have certain bucket lists, and for me, that includes two things a) To be a part of KBC, you have to be a question in KBC, as in your name should be featured in the question. b) The second one was to go on Kapil Sharma's show as a guest. The KBC thing happened last year and this year I went on Kapil Sharma's show. So I had gone as an audience 5 yrs ago, so effectively it had taken me 5 yrs from sitting amongst the audience to coming as a guest on the show. The experience was beautiful. Kapil Bhai asked me "Ki aap perform kyun nahi karate ho? aapki comic timing badi achi hai. So that I think is the best compliment that I have ever got. Next on the bucket list would be Koffee With Karan, I think. I am waiting for Karan to call me (laughs)."