EXCLUSIVE: Nikhita Gandhi of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11; 'it's unfair to have dancers competing with non-dancers'

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 recently had six wildcard contestants entering the show. Pinkvilla got in touch with popular singer Nikhita Gandhi who participated in the show. In an exclusive chat the singer opened up about bagging the show, sacrifices she made, dancers being roped in for the show, and more.

Do you think other wildcard contestants belonging to the same field are a disadvantage?

She said, "Of course! I mean, it is a little weird that dancers are entering the show in a dance competition with non-dancers. It is a little unfair, to be honest, but it is what it is. Having said that, what I've noticed in the show is that it is not entirely about the skill of dancing alone. It has a lot to do with the thought of the choreography and the way it is represented."

Have a look at Nikhita Gandhi's video on her latest released song

She added, "On a broader perspective, I don't think of it as a disadvantage because I am not a very competitive person. I love to learn and grow as an artist and that for me is my biggest journey. This was like a boot camp for me and I got to learn a lot in just two weeks. It was a huge sacrifice for me because we are the busiest in December and January and I had to let go off a lot of work for these two weeks to happen and I gave my hundred percent and learning and performing on the show."

How did Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 happen for Nikhita Gandhi?

She said, "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 happened very suddenly for me. My team asked me if I'd be interested in it and I haven't done any competitive shows on television before, so I thought it would be great to be a part of an art form that's not my profession. I didn't even participate in singing reality shows. So it was a different territory and I thought to give it a shot."

Do you think wildcard contestants have a disadvantage entering a reality show?

"Oh! Absolutely. Everybody else gets groomed, takes their time, builds their stamina, and builds their connection with the audience. One gets enough chance to know about their strengths and weaknesses and to improve with time. But as a wildcard entry, you kind of have to be ready. It's like you have to match up to the three weeks that you missed and it is definitely a lot more challenging.

Tell us about your first performance on the stage of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

"I had a blast. I enjoyed the rehearsals, the training, and learning more than performing. I love dancing and it was very exciting for me. Even for music videos, when we have our little interaction with the choreographers for the hook steps, it's exciting. This was an elaborated and boot camp version of the same. It was really exciting for me especially because it was on one of my songs Do You Love Me. It's a very peppy number and we did hip-hop and crump kind of choreography which I really love."

Who is Nikhita Gandhi's favourite judge of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?

"I love the way Farah Khan is so brutally blunt. I love people who are muh-phatt and honest but I also have a soft corner for Arshad Warsi, sir. He is very adorable. I interacted with him off the camera as well, in between breaks. I like his vibe."

