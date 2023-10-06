EXCLUSIVE: Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's Krissann Barretto on getting married; 'We're planning for a grand wedding...'

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's Krissann Barretto is basking in marital bliss's glory. The actress recently tied the knot with boyfriend Nathan Karamchandani in a close-knit affair. The couple went ahead with a registered marriage rather than a lavish wedding ceremony. Reportedly, Krissan and Nethan met at a friend's wedding and connected instantly. Krissann and Nethan got engaged in April 2023. Within a year of their relationship, the couple decided to take the plunge and get married. Krissann's husband Nethan is a British Electrical Technician. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla Krissann shared details about her wedding.

Krissann Barretto talks about taking wedding vows

Pinkvilla congratulated Krissann Barretto and asked her about the sudden marriage plans, she said, "Well, it wasn't really sudden. We were thinking about this from the moment we came together. We’ve always felt connected to each other and it’s always been a love we can’t explain and this just brings our families closer. We have always been married in our heads (laughs). It has been an enriching journey to know someone like Nethan and I'm looking forward to spending my life with this beautiful man. Our simple registered marriage was followed by a reception for close friends and family. It was a celebration of our love in all means."

Have a look at Krissann Barretto's engagement announcement

Krissann on hosting a grand wedding

The talented actress further added, "We live in different countries and thus it was stressful getting married with both our families and close friends in attendance. That's why we chose a simple court marriage. We are planning for both white and red weddings in April 2024. I'm quite excited for the same."

Have a look at pictures from Krissann and Nethan's wedding

About Krissann Barretto's professional life

Krissann rose to fame with her stint in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan as Alya Saxena. She also featured in shows like Ex or Next, Ace of Space 2, Tu Aashiqui, and Sasural Simar Ka among others. The actress will be seen in a new show Pashmina which also stars actors like Nishant Singh Malkhani, Isha Sharma, Hiten Tejwani, and Gauri Pradhan.

