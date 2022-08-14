Pandya Store fame Kanwar Dhillon talks about his journey as he completes 10 years in the industry; WATCH

Kanwar Dhillon is presently seen in the popular daily soap ‘Pandya Store’, where he plays the role of Shiva. The actor has been receiving lots of appreciation for his role and his adorable and sour chemistry with Alice Kaushik. Speaking about Kanwar, the actor has been a part of numerous shows in his long career and today he completes 10 successful years in the showbiz world. Kanwar started his career with 'The Buddy Project' in 2012 and post this he was a part of many popular shows.

Today, on 14th August 2022, Kanwar took to his Instagram handle and conducted a live session to interact with his fans. In this live session, the actor spoke about his journey, his shows, and his struggles and answered the questions of his fans. He spoke about how he managed college and shooting in his initial days and also thanked fans for showering him with so much love. He also talked about his fanboy moment when he met Akshay Kumar on the sets of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. Kanwar also expressed his wish to work with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and shared how he has been a big fan of his since childhood.

Click here to watch Kanwar's video

Later, Kanwar shared his live session on his Instagram feed, and sharing this, he captioned, "Completed a decade of being an Actor today & I had to do a Live session with my lovely fans and well wishers! 10 years of doing what I love the most,10 years of living my dream & 10 years of learning so much about the craft day in & out..To achieveing much much more ahead & fulfilling bigger dreams,Cheers!! Love you all".

Kanwar Dhillon recently opened up about his personal life. There were rumours of him dating his co-star Alice Kaushik for a long time. The couple recently opened up about it and made their relationship official. The duo met on the sets of their show Pandya Store and love bloomed between them while shooting together.

On the professional front, Kanwar was a part of some popular shows like Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha 2, Do Dil Ek Jaan, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Hum Hain Na, Piya Rangrezz, and others.

About Pandya Store:

Along with Kanwar, Pandya Store also stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, and Kruttika Desai in the lead roles.

